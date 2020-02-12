supplied

The warning of toxic algae (cyanobacteria) for the Opihi River at Saleyards Bridge has been lifted by medical authorities.

An alert for algal blooms on the Opihi River has been removed from Saleyards Bridge in South Canterbury.

Dr. Cheryl Brunton, Canterbury Medical Health Representative, said recent site rivers surveys have revealed that the amount of potentially toxic blue-green algae (benthic cyanobacteria) has decreased and algae coverage is now below public health concerns.

“The public is informed when tests show that concentrations have risen and there is again a public health risk,” said Brunton.

The warning has been in effect since January 15th.

There are still warnings on the Opihi River in SH1, the Opihi River in the Waipopo Huts, the Waihi River on Wilson Street Footbridge, the Geraldine River and the Temuka River in Manse Bridge.

Facts about cyanobacteria:

Appears as dark brown / black mats attached to rocks along the river bed.

The algae occur naturally, but can multiply rapidly in the warmer months.

It often smells strongly musty and the algae toxin concentrations can vary over a short period of time under changing environmental conditions.

Although high river levels remove the algal bloom, detached mats can accumulate along the coast and increase the risk of toxin exposure.

If there is a health warning, avoid contact with the water.

Although district or city councils may put up warning signs, they may not be visible on the numerous river entrances. Therefore people / dog walkers have to treat every low flowing river carefully.

Further information can be found at: https://www.ecan.govt.nz/your-region/your- environment / water / health-warnings /.