Health insurers ‘shares rose higher on Wednesday as Bernie Sanders’ win in the New Hampshire area code increased the likelihood of President Trump’s re-election, which Wall Street considers positive for both insurers and the broader stock market.

Sanders proposed Medicare for All, which would replace the coverage currently provided by private insurance companies and supplemented by the government through Medicare and Medicaid with a single-payer health insurance program without nets, premiums, deductibles, and No. 1 copays. Read more about the New Hampshire Primary.

Basically, Medicare for All would be bad for health insurers.

But, as MarketWatch Victor Reklaitis wrote on Tuesday, Sanders’ win in New Hampshire is a double negative as he may seem negative to insurers, but Wall Street seems to think Sanders would lose to Trump in general elections, which is positive would be for insurers.

“A Sanders-nominated / controversial convention increases the likelihood of a Trump victory and possibly even a purely republican government that also has a positive impact on stocks,” Raymond James analysts recently wrote in a message to customers.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. shares

rose 4.4% toward a record close, enough to accelerate the Dow Jones Industrial Average

Winner. The share’s rise of $ 12.74 raised the Dow price by 86 points, an increase of 274 points.

The stock has risen 19% in the past three months, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector is Exchange Traded Fund

rose 9.5% and the Dow tackled 6.7%.

Elsewhere, shares in Anthem Inc.

advanced 5.7%, Humana Inc.

rose 5.0%, Centene Corp.

rose 4.4% and Cigna Corp.

rose by 3.4%.

Meanwhile, the share of the healthcare provider Molina Healthcare Inc.

had risen slightly less – it increased by 3.0% – as it would be less affected by a Sanders or Trump profit, since its main customers are already “state Medicaid agencies and the federal government” according to the company’s 2019 annual report.