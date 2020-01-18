Health activists in Karnataka are opposed to the NITI Aayog proposal for district hospitals

advertisement

The NITI Aayog proposal to transfer district hospitals with 750 beds to private medical colleges, referring to the public-private partnership (PPP) schemes in Karnataka and Gujarat, has been heavily criticized by health activists and doctors who feel that this further jeopardize quality and access to healthcare, especially for the poor. They have demanded that the move be stopped without further consultation.

The Center’s best think tank has recently issued a 250-page document for stakeholder feedback on “scheme to link new and / or existing private medical colleges to functional district hospitals via PPP”. A stakeholder meeting to discuss this is scheduled for Tuesday. Such district hospitals must have at least 750 beds, almost half of which are “market beds” and the remainder “regulated beds” for free patients.

The NITI Aayog document, citing a large shortage of qualified doctors, states that it was practically impossible for the governments of the Union and the states to bridge the gaps in medical education with their limited resources and financial resources. “This requires the formulation of a PPP model by combining the strengths of the public and private sectors. Such a model will increase medical seats and also rationalize the costs of medical education, “the document said.

However, health activists and doctors are concerned that such a model could transform district hospitals from service-oriented health centers into profit-oriented centers. The Jan Swasthya Abhiyan (JSA) has demanded that the proposal be withdrawn immediately without further consultation.

“District hospitals are the last port of call for the poor. This policy will further jeopardize quality and access to healthcare, especially for poor patients. Because only half of the beds are available for the poor, there will be a huge demand for free beds. Management will only be interested in providing care to paying patients and their primary motive will make a profit. Instead (from this step), district hospitals should be converted into public medical colleges or affiliated with new such colleges, “said Abhay Shukla, National JSA convener.

“A disastrous move”

Sundararaman T., global coordinator of People’s Health Movement, called the movement disastrous. “Patients need an authorization certificate to be able to use free services, while the private entity that manages the district hospital has the right to request and charge appropriate hospital costs based on the competitive rates of other patients. This means that private entities must turn our district hospitals into revenue-generating businesses, “he said. Dr. Sundaraman is the former director of the National Health Systems Resource Center.

M. Madan Gopal, former Chief Secretary for Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka, whose term was initially withdrawn from the “Arogya Bandu” plan, said the state’s PPP schemes have not been successful in the past. “Based on past experience, I don’t think the NITI Aayog proposal will be approved. There are many practical issues. What will happen to existing government staff in district hospitals? Will they fall under the private entity? Who handles medical-legal matters? Many such things will happen, “he said.

Sylvia Karpagam, a public health expert who has extensively studied the PPP care model in the state, wondered why policy is not used on the basis of evidence. “The Karnataka model for both primary and tertiary care has often been criticized and yet it is constantly being projected as a good model. The contract signed by the government for a PPP for tertiary care in Raichur was terminated two years later, in May 2012, due to poor governance and the lack of responsibility and a complaints mechanism in the hospital, ”she said.

