Headquarters in Dubai, CAFU, expands services to Oman - News

CAFU, an on-demand fuel delivery app, today announced it has entered into a joint agreement with Al Maha Petroleum to deliver its popular services to customers in Oman as part of its international expansion strategy.

The technology company with headquarters in Dubai will initially launch services in Muscat before being rolled out to other parts of the Sultanate. CAFU’s launch in Oman marks the first international market access for the technology company since it began serving services in the UAE in November 2018 where it has served more than 760,000 customers.

Fully developed in Dubai, CAFU is committed to the vision of the UAE leadership to build a digital economy and provide innovative solutions to both citizens and residents. In the UAE, CAFU supplies high-quality gasoline in both Super 98 and Special 95, which are delivered in safe, tailor-made vehicles, directly to homes, offices, or wherever their car is parked – users only need to specify their car location and planning time of their fuel delivery via the app.

Regarding the joint agreement, Rashid Al Ghurair, founder and CEO of CAFU said: “We are humble to be able to bring our own innovative services from Dubai to the world, starting today with Oman. Through our joint agreement with Al Maha Petroleum we will have the change the way people in Oman fuel their vehicles by digitizing their entire experience We are convinced, together with our partners, that our technology combined with our growing fleet of safety tested and certified trucks will provide unique convenience for our customers in Oman. “

Enthusiastic about the agreement, Eng. Hamed bin Salim Al Maghdri, CEO of Al Maha Petroleum, said: “Our partnership with CAFU will revolutionize the way our customers refuel their vehicles and offer us the opportunity to increase our market share in the Omani market.”

CAFU services are available in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman and the app can be downloaded on Android and iOS.

