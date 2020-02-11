The tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi triggered a massive outbreak of grief and shock worldwide. While most fans expressed their love and gratitude for the moments and memories he has produced in the NBA over the past few decades, others like school principal Liza Sejkora used the moment to slander the memory of the NBA legend.

After the shocking death of Kobe, his daughter, and seven others in the helicopter accident, the headmistress of Camas High School in Camas, Washington, visited her Facebook page to post “Karma Who Is Raping Today”.

Needless to say, the post provoked outrage and was dismantled shortly afterwards. Madamenoire now reports that Seijkora has given up her job at Camas High School.

Though Seijkora tried to clean up her original comment by declaring that “her emotions and past experiences made the most of her,” the damage was done as the district’s superintendent.

“I hope we all get together and strive whenever there are losses.” It didn’t come across like that. It is really unfortunate. “

It got to the point that Liza Sejkora, in an interview with Lacamas Magazine, explained her actions in front of the camera and apologized for jumping out of the window as quickly as after the tragic events that Sunday morning.

Yes, we haven’t seen much regret or emotion in this video from someone who says that they “learned” from this experience. I just say. ‘

Still, Sejkora isn’t the only person who used Kobe’s death to remind people of the rape allegations that tarnished his name for a minute in the mid-20th century. Gayle King and a Washington Post journalist also took the time to raise the allegations of rape amid all the fan mourning that haunted the world.