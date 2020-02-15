If you’re worried about how fast The Villages is growing these days, consider the following: The size of the mega-age community is likely to double in the next 20 years.

Yes, you read that correctly. The massive retirement mecca that never seems to end will continue to grow until every problem you can imagine is right here in Florida’s sprawling retirement hometown.

In the villages of the southern oaks, the crews constantly move dirt.

Last year, Sumter County residents – many of whom put up with large clouds of dust, massive construction vehicles on their streets, blasting in a nearby mine, lack of restaurants and country clubs, and the sound of announcements from Coleman Federal Prison – I learned that the things related to the growth in The Villages are anything but peachy.

In September, the Sumter County Commission marionette kept The Villages Developer happy by beating residents with a 25 percent tax hike to largely fund infrastructure in the newer parts of the community. This decision followed several meetings at which indignant residents shared their thoughts – they fell on deaf ears – about the inevitable plan to maintain them, which had been decided long before the commissioners ever pretended to listen to their concerns.

If you don’t know, The Villages was originally supposed to stop at State Road 44 in Sumter County. Indeed, the late developer H. Gary Morse made this promise many years ago in his tightly controlled newspaper when he struggled with a different Sumter County Commission to build 466 further south of County Road. Clearly Morse – the guru of the retirement community, who took part with his father, founder Harold Schwartz, is largely responsible for all the good things about The Villages – knew that continuing to build and build and build would have many disadvantages. So he made a promise to contain The Villages north of SR 44, and everything went well for many years.

Harold Schwartz and H. Gary Morse

But Morse died in 2014 and soon the fourth generation of his family started to spread their wings and become involved in the daily management of the community. Apparently, these Morse Millennials – the first generation who didn’t have to work for them – weren’t happy with following their wise grandfather’s thoughtful plan for his community. When Sumter County officials asked the developer to keep the construction machine running, the third and fourth generations clearly saw dollar signs and things haven’t slowed yet.

What does it all mean? For starters, villagers can expect more than 60,000 new homes to emerge in Sumter County at record speed over the next two decades. Throw another 8,900 homes – trust us, that will turn out to be a conservative estimate – in Leesburg, where The Villages Developer is quickly devouring land near the Florida Turnpike, and it’s safe to say the new part of the community will actually surpass the 65,000 homes north of SR 44 in the older section.

Rainey Construction’s heavy equipment appears to be everywhere south of State Road 44 in The Villages.

If you live in the newer areas of the community and the unbridled growth scares you, you should like it. You will have to endure for some time when these huge trucks rumble on your streets. We haven’t heard of fancy restaurants or country clubs yet, but food trucks seem to be a favorite of the Morse Millennials, who seem to know more about what you need in your retirement years than you do. And let’s not even start with the future tax hikes that the developer will surely want, even though his puppet commissioners will face fierce resistance later this year to hold on to those comfortable jobs that just say “yes, sir” had. and occasionally kiss the developer’s ring.

Here’s the bottom line: With the kind of growth The Villages is planning, things like more crime, unpleasant traffic, and more apartments like the ones built in Brownwood will come, where the developer’s top employees are downright dizzy. The leaders of Community Development District 7 – the first of several, we suspect – are already considering leaving the project-wide advisory board because they fear that residents will face ever greater financial burdens as growth continues. And let’s not forget the influx of even more grown-up children from villagers – many of whom just don’t seem to get out of trouble when they’re here and start wiping mom and dad.

The yellow areas show a part of the villages of the southern oaks.

We have no doubt that Morse knew that crossing SR 44 with his beloved old age community would lead to all of these problems, and to many others who have not yet raised their ugly heads. He clearly knew that 65,000 houses would be manageable once construction was complete. And we suspect that he shared this knowledge more than once with his third generation family members, in the hope that they would take it to heart and pass it on to their children before greed began and they realized how much it would cost would lead her lifestyle was used to her whole life.

Unfortunately, that did not happen and now we are all looking at an age group that is clearly out of control. Growth can be a wonderful thing if it is reasonably planned and managed. But it’s a very different story when greed drives the boat and all rules of logic are thrown aside, so that some fat purses on the back of those who have come here to enjoy the best years of their lives can get even thicker ,

City manager Al Minner shows where part of The Villages in Leesburg is located.

Given the leadership at the top of The Villages, we shudder to think about what this community will look like in 20 years. We suspect it will be a very different place – one that is crowded and full of apartments and condos. It won’t be the villages where Schwartz and Morse have spent most of their adult lives. But it will prove the old adage that family businesses collapse and burn whenever the third and fourth generations get their hands on it.

We think it’s a shame and we feel bad for everyone who thought they were moving to a completely different community – one that has good memories for many of us – instead of a business community where needs are of residents no longer exist as so many years.