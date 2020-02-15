The father of a university student who committed suicide at a train station said social media, the Internet and self-proclaimed online experts “fueled” his son’s psychosis.

William Mathews, 22, of Gatley, Stockport, developed a “fixation” on his diet and food and ate mashed vegetables and fruits.

An investigation into his death revealed that he did not think he needed protein, complained of “mucus and bacteria”, and wrongly believed that he had health problems with his bones.

William believed what he had read on the internet and in certain textbooks and accessed nutritional information through US websites.

After a coroner had completed suicide after a three-day exam, his father Christopher Mathews, strangers and “food gurus” with whom his son exchanged messages online, “reinforced his thoughts and fueled this obsession.”

Mr. Mathews said: “His illness – his psychosis – could have been anything.

A coroner recorded a suicide sentence

“It was just eating and eating.

“William was mentally ill for a long time and suffered from psychosis.

“One of the things that fueled his psychosis was his involvement in social media and the Internet.

“There were people out there who fueled his obsession with health and nutrition when all of the hospital tests we did were negative.

“He somehow tracked down people who fueled this obsession. They reinforced his beliefs – those were psychotic beliefs.

“These people were foreign to him. They were based in Australia and the United States.

“They claimed to be food gurus and presented themselves as food gurus. He would exchange messages with them.”

Honors at Gatley Skate Park, where William would skate

Mr. Mathews gave his son a touching appreciation and generally warned against the use of the Internet and social media.

“People should be very careful,” he said.

“It took a long time and it is very difficult for the police.

“So-called experts fueled his beliefs. They reinforced his thoughts – that was his psychosis.

“William had a loving and caring character.

“He was very popular and had a lot of friends. He never made enemies.

William was 22 and a student at Manchester Met

“He touched people with his personality wherever he went, but unfortunately this can happen to the very best people.”

William, an avid skateboarder known to his friends as Will, studied at Manchester Metropolitan University.

His body was found near Levenshulme station on October 8, 2017.

Mr. Mathews informed the investigation that his son’s “fixation” on his diet began in December 2016 and was “getting worse”.

He described what William ate as “completely irrational” and said it appeared that his diet was “more from the internet and social media”.

“He was pretty confident that what he said was true,” said Mathews.

The investigation, which was completed on Wednesday, found that William was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in February 2017.

On September 29, 2017, he was inducted into the Norbury specialty at Stepping Hill Hospital in Stockport, where he was granted four hours of unaccompanied vacation daily.

Coroner Zak Golombeck recorded a suicide conclusion and said William “claimed that he had physical health problems related to phlegm in his system and had no insight into his mental health.”

He decided that William had not expressed any intention to commit suicide or plan to commit suicide during his admission to the Norbury community.

The investigation showed that William was hit by a train.

The British traffic police examined and found notes when analyzing his laptop.

Mr. Mathews added: “His friends were a real stone to the family.

“They were exceptional in how they came together and I want to thank them all.

“I would also like to thank the medical examiner for his sensitivity and professionalism.

“William was loved very much and will not be forgotten.”