A beaten friend who was running a vengeful smith campaign against his ex-lover to bring her the sack after she started dating her neighbor was paid £ 710 compensation.

Andrew Mclackland, 46, repeatedly called his former lover’s boss at an elderly care service and mistakenly claimed that her new boyfriend was addicted to drugs, hoping to fire her from her job.

In a poisonous phone call, a Mclackland’s father said the woman who lived across the street from him at Whaley Bridge was innocent. Derbyshire said that it should be reported to social services, and posted malicious messages on Facebook that it was “toiling” living with a meth head. ‘.

In other incidents, he also crawled across the street in front of his house to destroy her car and intentionally lower the tires at night so that she would be late for work the next morning.

In a statement to the police, she said: “I was desperate and was always upset about this man. There was no reason for that. We split up when I started seeing Andrew’s friend, and then things really got out of control.

” I was upset that he called my job to fire me and put me in a bad light. The allegations were particularly worrying and untrue, and this could only have been done in anger.

Andrew Mclackland was directed to pay his former partner £ 710

” He worried me from start to finish and very annoyed me. He scares me and doesn’t know what to do next.

“I won’t live with him until I can scrape up more money.”

In August last year, Mclackland made headlines worldwide after refusing to leave his home when he feared during a mass evacuation of Whaley Bridge that the dam at Todbrook Reservoir could burst after heavy rains.

Mclackland told the Manchester Evening News why he would not leave his home during the Whaley Bridge Dam emergency

He said the request to leave the property was “health and safety going insane” and claimed that the potential tsunami was “excitement for nothing.”

This week, Mclackland was ordered by a court to be detained at his home at night on a five-week curfew from 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. after he admitted to harassing his former partner between October and November last year.

He was not allowed to contact the victim for two years as part of an injunction, had to complete a 12-month will, and sign up for a program to promote “healthy relationships.” The compensation is used for the repair of the victim’s car.

Former prosecutor Eileen Rogers told the Stockport magistrates, “The victim was in a relationship with Mr. Mclackland, but they separated and she began to see his friend, and that caused a crack.

“ The girlfriend lives next door to Andrew Mclackland and in an apartment nearby.

“ She later discovered that her car was damaged after it was parked on the street. There were scratches on the door panels of her vehicle and her partner said he saw Andrew scratching the paint. During her work, the manager received various calls that turned out to be Andrew.

“ The calls were about saying things against her, hoping she’d be released. They were aggressive in character, claiming that she was living with someone and saw someone who was addicted to meth.

“He said social services should be informed and they shouldn’t be working.” The calls were reported to her and she contacted the police. There were also some posts on Facebook where he made comments about her, who was neglected and lived with a meth head.

“ The tires on her car had come down and she felt totally bothered by Andrew, even though the relationship went really well.

“ He had some malice towards her and tried to cause her trouble. In the interview, he admitted to dropping the tires so that they were late for work.

“ He denied further damage to the car, but admitted that he called her workplace to fire her. At first, he said his Facebook account was hacked, but then admitted to sending the messages.

“ He said he was very angry that his life had fallen apart when they separated and it was a spontaneous thing when she spurned him. ”

Defense attorney Caroline King said about the damage limitation: “It was a very difficult month for him and he admitted unconditionally when he was interviewed by the police.”

“There were further police calls for proposals that the complainant’s partner damaged Mr. Mclackland’s property. However, no charges were brought.”

“Mr. Mclackland has a strong feeling that he feels slightly harassed now.” He shows sincere repentance for this offense, but it was difficult because they all live in close proximity to one another. ”

During the climax of the Whaley Bridge disaster last year, more than 1,000 people were evacuated by the police and the environmental agency during a “life-threatening warning” because it was feared that the Toddbrook Reservoir dam could collapse completely and flood homes and businesses ,

An RAF Chinook was mixed up to bring up to 400 tons of aggregate to the partially collapsed dam.