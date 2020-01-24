advertisement

WASHINGTON – Mr. National does not give up its title – at least not in 2020.

In a story first reported by Washington Post Barry Svrluga, Ryan Beach Ryan Zimmerman agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Nationals. Howard Fendrich of The Associated Press reports that Zimmerman, the UVA Baseball Hall of Famer, will receive a base salary of $ 2 million. Incentives, based on the number of games played and the number of images, can increase the figure to $ 5 million. The AP reports that the deal contains a full no-trade clause.

advertisement

Zimmerman, who turns 36 this season, became an unlimited free agent after the 2018 World Series championship season of the Nationals.

Zimmerman has Washington’s franchise records for hits, doubles, home runs and runs batted in. The Kellam High School product has spent its entire 15-year career with the Nationals. He had said on several occasions that he wanted to continue playing last season – a season in which he won his first World Series.

“I think I made my intentions fairly clear,” Zimmerman said in December. “It’s more playing here or playing more golf.”

He was the first player drafted by the Nationals in 2005 after the club moved from Montreal to Washington and he played in each of their 15 seasons. He has franchise career records for hits, doubles, total bases, homers and RBIs.

Zimmerman was there for the consecutive 100-loss seasons in 2008 and 2009, the frequent trips to – and early exits from – the playoffs from 2012 to 2017, and, of course, the World Series championship last year.

Injuries limited him to 52 games and a .257 average with six homers and 27 RBIs in 2019, although he made a significant contribution in the late season. He is expected to share time at first base in 2020 with newcomer Eric Thames and holdover Howie Kendrick.

“He is the most stylish great leader I have ever had. He is the culmination of a lot of hard work. The man has gone through some trials and tribulations. We all forget the first six or seven years when he played 160 games every year. I saw needles in his shoulder, I saw him play when he probably shouldn’t have played earlier in his career, “said general manager Mike Rizzo at the end of last season. “That’s the kind of man he is and the kind of player he is. See, if he’s a healthy player, he’s still pretty damn good.”

Related: In the 15th season with Nationals, Ryan Beach’s Ryan Zimmerman wins the first World Series

Related: Zim’s swan song? Fans of the Virginia Beach product & Nationals icon are not ready to say goodbye

The Nationals have signed an agreement on a one-year deal with Ryan Zimmerman, their leader in games, hits, homers, RBI, etc., according to someone familiar with the deal. It is awaiting a physical.

– Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) January 25, 2020

The Zimmerman deal is a base salary of $ 2 million. Performance bonuses – games and recordings – can go up to $ 5 million. When he performs, he plays. When he plays, he earns more.

– Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) January 25, 2020

No surprise then. First gives the expected platoon of Zimmerman and Thames. Had the selection place, had the money (and something else), had the need and the desire. https://t.co/59X25KQlBp

– Todd Dybas (@Todd_Dybas) January 25, 2020

.

advertisement