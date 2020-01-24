advertisement

WASHINGTON – Mr. National does not give up its title – at least not in 2020.

In a story first reported by Washington Post Barry Svrluga, Ryan Beach Ryan Zimmerman agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Nationals. He became an unlimited free agent after the Nationals ’World Series Championship Championship 2019.

Zimmerman, who is in charge of Washington’s franchise records for hits, doubles, home runs and runs batted in, has spent his entire 15-year career with the Nationals. He had repeatedly said that he wants to continue playing last season – a season in which he won his first World Series.

The Zimmerman deal is a base salary of $ 2 million. Performance bonuses – games and recordings – can go up to $ 5 million. When he performs, he plays. When he plays, he earns more.

