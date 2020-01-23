advertisement

A thirst for trophies persuaded Pauric Mahony to sign up for a 10th season with the Waterford hurricanes.

The new Déise captain has been part of the senior panel since he was 18.

“We are really pursuing the ultimate goal and it is hard to let that go. This year there is a freshness in the line-up that makes it much easier to do the hard work.

“You don’t mind coming to train if there is a serious line-up and a highly motivated and motivated group of players.”

Three years after All Ireland’s last loss to Galway, he still believes the Déise can compete for major awards. “If you didn’t think you could put a trophy on the table, I wouldn’t do it. That’s right for you. What it takes to get yourself into that position is extreme.

“There is a serious group of boys out there who have been training very hard in recent months; there is enormous work going on.

“Now we are really looking forward to putting that into practice.”

The 27-year-old has only the 2015 National League to show for his decade of service. “After ten years you would almost be embarrassed that you have to show that.

“We put a lot into that competition campaign because we lost the respect of the public, even here in Waterford, for our performances the year before and we had to do something about it.

“We started with a goal at the start of that competition campaign and we started achieving it.”

He misses his recently retired brother Philip. “It’s my first year he won’t be there. It’s going to be different. It will be hard for him to watch the championship and not be there.

“You weigh the pros and cons when you make such a decision. You don’t just come for it. I’m sure he did that. “

Mahony discussed the issue with his older brother or sister in the winter. Philip was not there to turn around.

“If someone has made a decision, you must respect their decision.

That was certainly the case with him. He told me a short time before he spoke to Liam.

“He has been thinking about it for a few weeks.

“If it was a reckless call, I would say” you wouldn’t give it a few weeks “.

He has experienced everything with me and there are other things in his life that he now wants to pursue. He is also busy building a house, so he has a lot of stress on his plate. “

Philip has just turned 29 and Pauric believes that more and more players will call it a day in their twenties.

“The demands on players between the provinces have changed a lot in recent years, there is no doubt about that.

“” You will no longer only train on Tuesday and Friday and play a match at the weekend. Every day there is something.

“A day off is now called a recovery day. It is taken just as seriously as a professional sport. Ten years ago, if you were retired at 32 or 33, it would have been considered young. Nowadays you will see more going in their mid to late 20s. “

