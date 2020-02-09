Authorities investigate after a security guard dropped his gun on a group of people in a sports bar on the North Freeway. Authorities investigate after a security guard dropped his gun on a group of people in a sports bar on the North Freeway. Photo: Metro Video Services

Photo: Metro Video Services

Authorities investigate after a security guard dropped his gun on a group of people in a sports bar on the North Freeway.

Authorities investigate after a security guard dropped his gun on a group of people in a sports bar on the North Freeway.

Photo: Metro Video Services

HCSO: Security Officer Shoots and Kills Customers at Sports Bar in North Harris County

Authorities investigate after a security guard dropped his gun on a group of people in a sports bar on the North Freeway. According to the Harris County Sheriff, Ed Gonzalez, a security guard tried to close the Ojos Locos Bar on 15115 North Freeway when one person refused to leave the house.

@ HCSOTexas units responded to a shootout at a sports bar in 15115 North Fwy. Preliminary information: At the close of business, an armed security guard started the shutdown and a man refused to leave. A physical argument between the two and others started to jump pic.twitter.com/tLBlpTrhb8

– Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 9, 2020

Gonzalez said that several people were still in the club when it was closed, and a uniformed security guard tried to lead them out.

“When he approached them, there was a kind of argument. Apparently several people have joined the fight, ”said Gonzalez.

During the confrontation, the guard fired the gun several times at the group. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was taken to the hospital in a stable condition.

[email protected]