Authorities responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Isetta on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Authorities responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Isetta on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

HCSO: Man reportedly shoots stepson in Aldine

A man is in critical condition after his stepfather allegedly shot him during Aldine Saturday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Authorities responded to the shooting in the 800 block of Isetta Lane, close to Aldine Mail Route and Hardy Toll Road, sometime before 9.30 pm, tweeted the sheriff.

The man and his stepfather had some sort of dispute, Gonzalez said.

No additional details have been released.

