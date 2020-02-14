The Delhi Supreme Court sent Sanjeev Chawla, suspected bookmaker and key, accused of one of the biggest cricket scandal of cricket involving former South African captain Hansie Cronje, pending further orders to Tihar prison on Friday.

The High Court’s order came a day after a court took him into 12-day police custody.

The court also sent a message to the center about Chawla’s plea and listed the case for hearing on February 19.

Chawla, who has acquired British citizenship, contested the court order and detained him in 12-day police custody. He claimed that the Indian government gave diplomatic assurances to the British government during his extradition that he would remain in Tihar prison.

“The said assurances clearly stated that the petitioner (Chawla) would remain in Tihar prison during his detention before and after the sentence,” the plea said, adding, “It was categorically stated that the petitioner was extradited will only be to stand trial ”.

“In complete contradiction to the above assurances, the petitioner was brought to India at around 11:00 p.m. on February 13, 2020, and instead of presenting to the petitioner before the relevant additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Respondent No. 2 (Union of India) has him illegally and unjustly taken into custody, ”says the plea.

Chawla is said to have played a central role in the conspiracy with Cronje to plan a South Africa tour to India from February to March 2000.

