The Bombay Supreme Court reiterated its displeasure with the state government for failing to take action against 123 officials who allegedly had misused funds intended for the good of the state’s proposed tribes.

A departmental bank of judges S. C. Dharmadhikari and R. I. Chagla heard four litigation of public interest (PIL) in 2012, one of which was filed by Bahiram Motiram, an Adivasi from Nashik.

The PILs had alleged that various government and central government programs in favor of the proposed tribes were not reaching them, and huge amounts had been skimmed and misused.

The PILs also state that 9% of the annual budget for tribal development is still to be made and the state still has 24 project offices in tribal areas to implement the programs.

At the previous hearing, Manisha Verma, chief secretary of the Tribal Development Department (TDD), filed an affidavit that said, “No TDD officer has been arrested and has been in police custody for more than 48 hours. An official of TDD does not arise. “The 14-page affidavit also mentioned the following:” None of the officials serving the positions where irregularities have occurred are currently working in the same positions. “

After reading the affidavit, the High Court said, “All of this is just a feast for the eyes. Does the Secretary General seriously want us to accept such an affidavit saying that she cannot get any information from the police? The state government protects and protects the officials who are guilty at first glance. The political parties at the forefront are changing, but they will continue to protect their fraternity. “

On Monday, the court ordered the state to file an affidavit stating the number of detainees arrested, registered FIRs, bail applications, submitted indictments, accused officials, and those who requested release.

The matter will now be negotiated on March 5th.

