The Supreme Court of Telangana had ordered senior officials from the Agriculture and Minor Irrigation departments to investigate the Full Tank Level area of ​​the Pulikunta tank in the Nirmal district and to provide a report on the alleged construction activities there.

A divisional bank of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy passed this direction before the Sankranthi holidays, after hearing a PIL plea that the FTL area of ​​Pulikunta was illegally occupied by people.

Construction activity

The petition was filed by a person named P. Shyam, who accused that many construction activities were taking place near the tank, but the official machinery failed to take action against persons responsible for it.

The Bench instructed the Chief Secretary of Agriculture and the Chief Engineer of Minor Irrigation to investigate the Pulikunta FTL area and submit a report to the HC by February 17. The Bench also ordered to make announcements to Nirmal District Collector and other senior officials from Agriculture and Sales Departments.

They were instructed to submit against the sworn statement in the PIL petition by providing all the details. The Bench noted that the HC cannot provide access to water bodies that are water resources for future generations. It instructed the government to ensure that all construction activities in the FTL area of ​​Pulikunta were stopped immediately.

