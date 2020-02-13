The Delhi Supreme Court petitioned Thursday for a response from the income tax department to a plea by arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, who has contested the attempted tax evasion and secrecy proceedings against him under the Black Money Act.

Judge Anu Malhotra sent a notice to the tax authorities and requested until February 24 to comment on Bhandari’s plea. The court also ordered the agency to provide all related records.

High-ranking lawyer Kapil Sibal informed the court that an assessment was required to initiate proceedings for attempted tax evasion. “But to date there has been no evaluation,” he told the court.

