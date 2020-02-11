It’s funny. Write the words “slow” and “creepy” in your tinder profile and absolutely no one will swipe right (I found that out the hard way). However, if you put them on a poster for a movie or TV show, people fall over themselves to watch them – especially if you change the word “slow” for “atmospheric” (again, Tinder isn’t used much).

Take HBO’s The Outsider, the most disturbing and annoying thing you can see on your screens right now, aside from a Trump rally televised.

Sure, this 10-parter moves at the pace of an arthritic snail: If a character says about the murderer that he “likes to linger,” they might as well talk about the show itself. But that’s actually the beauty of “The Outsider” that haunts in the best sense of the word.

skip

– The Outsider (2020): Official Trailer | HBO

The Outsider (2020): Official Trailer | HBO

– דלד

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNDKWr3Xmjk (/ embed)

The show is HBO’s last attempt to keep people from moving to America’s rural small towns – similar to 2018 in “Sharp Objects” or in the first season of “True Detective” Is There Any Place Outside the East or West Coast , where cruel murders are not the main occupation?) Six episodes later it seems like it is worth comparing with these two great shows.

It’s an adaptation of Stephen King’s bestseller of the same name from 2018, but don’t be put off by the King brand if you’re not a horror fan. I am far from being a submissive – if I occasionally see a horror picture in the cinema, I’m always in the back row so that no one sees me jump off my seat at the slightest horror. Fortunately, “The Outsider” is more of a psychological thriller than a horror (though I’m afraid it will all worry us in the end).

Indeed, “paranormal procedural” could be the best description for the show. Our protagonist may complain that he has “no tolerance for the inexplicable”, but that has never been King’s modus operandi. There are many scenes here that are creepy enough to regret entering this place with a view of the cemetery.

And while the show may open up to the plums of a Mozart piano concerto, it is then dominated by the darkest and most nervous soundscapes in which you cannot relax for a second. My oldest child has just passed his driver’s license test and it is a surprise what turns out to be nerve-wracking: “The Outsider” or her passenger.

Related articles

Ben Mendelsohn (left) as Ralph Anderson and Yul Vazquez as Yunis Sablo in “The Outsider”. Paranormal procedural. Bob Mahoney / HBO / JA

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

The alleged protagonist of the series is Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn), a long-standing lawyer who is brought up to an open case when the town’s little baseball coach is arrested for brutally murdering a boy in the woods. (And yes, according to my recent review of “Lincoln Rhyme,” why I never wanted to own a dog, the body is found by a man walking with his dog.) The trainer’s DNA is spread across the child’s mutilated body, Witnesses speak to him at the crime scene and he happily appears on surveillance cameras soaked in blood.

However, there are two problems: First, the trainer is played by Jason Bateman, who is far too sympathetic in every role he has ever played as a cold-blooded killer. Second, he happened to be 100 kilometers away at a school teacher conference on censorship when the actual murder took place.

The first two episodes are gripping enough, but the launch of the third episode of private investigator Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo), who may be one of King’s most memorable female characters (and at least doesn’t swing a sledgehammer), has a lot to offer). Here’s a PI that can guess exactly how tall a skyscraper is at a glance, but can’t tell how big it is itself.

Erivo is fresh from an Oscar nomination for the lead role in the Harriet Tubman biography and will soon be seen as Aretha Franklin in the National Geographic series “Genius” whose character immediately becomes the driving force of the show.

There is a lot going on soon about doppelgangers, fetches (the Irish equivalent of doppelgangers) and other mythical creatures with clearly murderous habits, as Holly examines previous child murders that basically have the same puzzle problem: how could someone have killed someone when he was miles away at the same time was? It’s not a big spoiler to write that the answer lies in a mysterious figure in a hoodie that lingers on the edge of the frame forever. Be prepared to learn more about Iberian folklore than you ever expected as the series progresses.

Great door stops

If you prefer, you can of course use “The Outsider” as a drinking game for Stephen King: take a sip every time a small child stares hypnotically into the distance before suddenly calling out something creepy. another, when a look back reveals our protagonist’s tortured past (take two sips for scenes of alcohol abuse); and another when a scene is set in a graveyard. (If you actually view the show as a drinking game, make sure you have no plans to go after it – you’ll be wasted.)

Scarlett Blum in “The Outsider” HBO / YES

Still, I would recommend taking a serious look at the show and marveling at King’s longevity as a writer. The 72-year-old has written over 50 novels since the publication of Carrie in 1974 and is now apparently more in demand than resume writers in Washington. It’s almost as if everyone has forgotten how most of his works have flopped in cinemas around the world in the past four decades (including last year’s sequel to “Shining” “Doctor Sleep” – although the two-part “It” has proven the exception to the rule).

Or maybe that’s why television now seems to have become the natural home for his novels, whose forest-destroying page numbers have always been great doorstops to ward off evil spirits. In addition to current or current shows like “Mr. Mercedes and Castle Rock will also bring us The Stand, The Institute, Jerusalem Lot and even a TV adaptation of Carrie Films and a 1988 Broadway musical with songs like “Out For Blood” over the next few years. Maybe the only riddle is that it took so long to make a series out of it.

I wouldn’t be surprised if “The Outsider” proves the classic runaway – another reason to tune in and be startled carefully. There are classmates wherever you look: The subtle screenplays by Richard Price (whose HBO resume contains “The Night Of” and episodes of “The Deuce”); the great British actor Paddy Considine, who rarely appears as an ex-fraudster in the first episodes, who works as a bouncer in a strip club – that’s of course the other thing that people in small towns do when they’re not bloody corpses Find forest; and Julianne Nicholson, quietly impressive as the coach’s wife.

Really, who could resist a show with episode titles like “The One About the Yiddish Vampire”? Now there is one that “friends” missed.