(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jwEiXdJGKM (/ embed)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge knows the way to our hearts. As a proof, check out the HBO trailer released on Valentine’s Day for their new rom-com run. Waller-Bridge teamed up with Vicky Jones to make the intriguing-looking show starring Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson.

In the trailer for Run, we see how the characters of Wever and Gleeson do just that while they meet on a train and briefly touch their hands. Are you lovers? Exes? Frenemies with advantages? Maybe a little bit of everything as the series follows ex-college sweethearts Ruby Richardson (Wever) and Billy Johnson (Gleeson) just as they reconnect to maintain an almost 20-year-old pact.

It turns out that Ruby is a bored suburban woman and Billy is idle in his own way. When he writes her a message that just says “run,” she answers with the same word and inspires both of them to send it to Grand Central Station on a train for a cross-country adventure. But based on what she says, Ruby could be married and Billy could be shady. We can’t wait to find out when Run will premiere this spring.

Perform the premieres on Sunday April 12th on HBO.

Running stars Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson