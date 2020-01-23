Hayley Williams talks about her solo project Petals For Armor

advertisement

Paramores Hayley Williams left on her own when she dropped her first solo single “Simmer” as part of her Petals For Armor project.

Now the singer has explained in a new interview what the project means for her when she reveals the first single and the title of the new LP. Petals for armor.

In conversation with Annie Mac from BBC Radio 1, Williams gave an insight into the name of the album. “It’s part of a text in” Simmer, “” she said. “A while ago I went to this cranial-sacral masseuse. Maybe a lot of people think that is kind of wooing for a witch doctor, but I accept any help I can get. I was lying on her table and I got these strange creepy visions of flowers that were growing out of me – and not in a beautiful way, it was very painful and very grotesque, but I realized at that moment that there was a lot that was being tried It was so hard to grow out of me and it would hurt to do it. ”

The former pop-punk queen continued, “I think it’s a mantra for me to try to stay soft in a really tough world, feel pain and let everything come to you and try to express something, that can redeem everything, even if it is ugly at first. The lyrics are “Wrap yourself in armor petals” because I always thought that it was best for me to be vulnerable and to be fine when I was in great pain at certain times and great at certain times Feel joy.

“As long as I can handle these things gently and am open to letting these things in and out of me, I can survive the world much easier than if I stay up hard and with my fists all the time. ”

Williams admitted that it was impossible to explore these veins of creativity while still leading Paramore around the world. “I was very excited that the band was taking off,” she said. “It came to a point where it looked like,” What is it like to take time off without losing a member? Let us try it!'”

“I think when it is time for us to take the next Paramore shot, there will be equally transparent lyrics and hopefully really visceral feelings that will emerge.” I wouldn’t have had access to these things if we hadn’t paused and kept silent for a minute. “

