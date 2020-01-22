advertisement

Paramore’s Hayley Williams released their first solo track as part of their new project, Petals For Armor. A brand new video even appears. Check out the clip below for “Simmer”.

The emo icon has been teasing a new publication on its social media platforms for some time and today finally shared the first taste of the solo project.

“Simmer” comes today with a stylish production and a typical William flair. The video was shot by Warren Fu and shows Williams walking through a forest that is in a menacing orange glow. She finds her way into a dark, empty house and smears a brown substance over her.

advertisement

Soon a figure appears in a black hooded cloak over the figure Williams. The Paramore singer soon takes the person out of action with a quick blow to face a big surprise.

In the credits of the video, the track is co-written by Williams, Paramore guitarist Taylor York and the band’s session bassist, Joey Howard. York also takes producing loans.

The video for Hayley Williams solo project Petals For Armor’s first song “Simmer” can be found below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8lSj5k2K7w0 [/ embed]

Remarks

advertisement