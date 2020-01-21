Hayley Williams from Paramore releases a new single, Simmer, Tomorrow - Kerrang!

advertisement

As the release date for Hayley Williams’s Petals For Armor project gets closer and closer (albeit painfully slow), the Paramore vocalist has just teased new information.

Hayley has revealed that the debut single of Petal For Armor is called Simmer and will arrive tomorrow. January 22nd. Before announcing the information, she teased the project with a rather creepy video that showed the moon through the trees, before the images were cut to a camera apparently running through a dark forest. Very cryptic indeed.

She has not yet suggested what this new music will sound like, just post it at the end of 2019: “I am releasing some new music (in 2020). With the help of some of my best friends I have made something that I am going to call myself. It is a very special project and you will get a taste of it in January. “

my first offer:

“SIMMER”, drop 1.22.20

see you then https://t.co/n8ApORvDIX

– hayley van Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) Mon 20 Jan 22:38:34 +0000 2020

Paramore’s most recent album, After Laughter, was released all the way in 2017. It was the band’s first album since the return of drummer Zac Farro and the departure of bass player Jeremy Davis, who left in 2015. the trio unveiled a spectacle collaboration while addressing their “current absence from the outside world”.

“We were happy to remind you that the time we’ve shared with you during After Laughter has been one of the happiest times in our career so far,” they said. “Thank you for understanding that we are really taking a nice break after almost 15 years of grinding! It’s so good to have a moment to be used to. Consider this our way to encourage you to do the same and take care of yourself the way you feel best.

“Paramore forever. We love you.”

Posted on January 21, 2020, 11:51 AM

