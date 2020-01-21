advertisement

Paramores Hayley Williams has confirmed the title of the first single released as part of their Petals For Armor project.

After announcing last month that she would release solo music in 2020, she said, “With the help of some of my closest friends, I have created something that I will claim for myself.” The excitement surrounding her fans has continued to grow since then.

When a new website appeared under the name Petals For Armor, it was equipped with a somewhat crazy three-second video clip. The clip was the first teaser for the upcoming Williams project.

The video ends on December 1, 2020, indicating that the first single from Petals For Armor could land tomorrow.

Now the former Paramore singer has confirmed that the first single to be released is called “Simmer” and will be her “first offering”. The expectations for the new song of tomorrow continue to rise.

my first offer:

“SIMMER” drops 1.22.20

We’ll see you then. https://t.co/n8ApORvDIX

– Hayley from Paramore (@ yelyahwilliams) January 20, 2020

