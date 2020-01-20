HAWAII SHOT: 2 police officers killed after gunshots in Honolulu

advertisement

HONOLULU – A man shot two police officers on Sunday when they responded to a house in a green area under the edge of a famous volcanic crater near Waikiki Beach, the authorities said.

The police responded to a call from a woman who said she needed help and was found with a stab wound on her leg, the police said on Sunday. The suspect opened fire when the police arrived and killed officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama, said Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard. She said the suspect and two women who were at home were not held accountable.

Ballard said the authorities would continue to search for the shooter, but it was likely that he was in the house when the fire broke out.

The homeowner, Lois Cain, had recently asked a man to vacate, court records showed. A neighbor told The Associated Press that she saw Cain being stabbed in an ambulance.

Cain’s condition was not immediately confirmed, nor was the suspect’s. Flames that emerged from the house soon spread to several others. Honolulu Fire said five homes were “total losses”.

“I would like to express my condolences to the family and friends of the two officers and the entire Honolulu Police Department,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “This is an unprecedented tragedy not just for the city and county of Honolulu, but for the entire state of Hawaii.”

The usually peaceful neighborhood where shots were fired is at the other end of Waikiki Beach between Honolulu Zoo and the famous Diamond Head State Monument, a volcanic crater that rises above Honolulu and is popular with tourists and hikers. A regional park is also nearby.

Ian Felix, an Honolulu-based and medically trained combat veteran, told the AP that he happened to come by when he saw a woman lying on the floor with a pool of blood from her leg. Felix put pressure on him until the first policeman arrived and put a tourniquet on it. Moments later two more officers came and Felix said he heard two shots then.

He and the policeman picked up the wounded woman and carried her to a neighbor’s garage across the street, he said.

According to court records, Jaroslav “Jerry” Hanel was the man who lived in Cain’s house. The neighbors described him as mentally disturbed.

“The defendant does NOT have a lease to occupy the premises, and the defendant does not have ownership of these premises,” said an eviction appeal that Cain filed in court last week. “Despite repeated demands, the accused failed and refused to leave the premises.”

Attorney Jonathan Burge has represented Hanel in various disputes with neighbors since 2015, including injunctions that were three against him. Hanel, a Czech native who used Czech interpreters in court, faced a hearing about abuse of 911 services next week, Burge said on Sunday.

Burge said he never knew Hanel was violent, but “he’s a quirky guy and had problems.” Hanel believed the government was watching him and tapping his phone, said Burge.

“Maybe that triggered him,” he said of the eviction.

Hanel lived free of charge in the house in exchange for artisan work, said Burge. Cain supported him in his quarrels with the neighbors, said Burge, but their relationship had deteriorated recently because Hanel’s dog had died and Cain would not allow him another.

Nearby Dolores Sandvold said she heard screams and shots and saw Cain taken to an ambulance. She said that she was led out of the area and that she was not yet allowed to return to her home.

Our entire state mourns two Honolulu police officers who were killed on duty this morning. When we offer our condolences to their families, friends and colleagues, let us also come together to help and support those who have been changed forever by this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/qgEKTb3VXf

– Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii), January 19, 2020

John Farmer from Kailua said the fire had spread to his sister’s nearby house, which had burned down. He said the resident was described as paranoid and threatening.

Officials across the state began to issue statements mourning the loss of life. Governor David Ige said, “Our entire state is mourning the loss of two Honolulu police officers who were killed on duty this morning.”

The police closed several streets nearby and asked the public to avoid the area.

The last time a policeman was shot on duty in Honolulu was in 2003.

