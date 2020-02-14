SIMILAR POSTS

MacGyver Alum Lance Gross returns to Lenkoverse with a possible regular series role on Hawaii Five-0.

According to our sister site’s deadline, Gross will appear in consecutive April episodes of the CBS drama as Lincoln Cole, an excellent former Marine Gunnery Sergeant of the Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team (which hopefully stands under the cool acronym FAST). If Cole may be in danger, Five-0 is used to protect him.

Should Five-0 be picked up for season 11, Gross could go on to become a series regular and join Alex O’Loughlin, Scott Caan, Meaghan Rath, Chi McBride, Beulah Koale, Ian Anthony Dale and Katrina Law.

In addition to his role as MacGyver bounty hunter Billy Clayton, Gross’ previous TV credits include the role of Calvin from House of Payne, the heroic lead in NBC’s Crisis, Sleepy Hollow and most recently star where he played Maurice Jetter.

Five-0 will air on CBS on Fridays at 9 / 8c.