Revelations can come in the most surprising circumstances, such as the eye-opener I recently saw in the dollar store.

In a corridor full of hearts, cupids, a multitude of Easter bunnies and pastel-colored eggs, a cheerful voice greeted me: “I just can’t believe it’s almost Valentine’s Day … and Easter!”

I turned to a young woman, pushed a shopping cart, and nodded to the Easter display behind her. Her smile was infectious and her eyes lit up when I replied with a comment about the passage of time.

The same woman came up to me a few minutes later. She unnecessarily apologized for the width of her shopping cart, smiled, and walked past me. I greeted her and assured her that her car was not a problem.

When I rummaged in another passage again, my new “friend” came up to me. She apologized again for her cart and then exclaimed delightedly: “We keep bumping into each other.” When I had done my errands, I continued to hear her voice. It warmed my heart and made me smile.

After working with children with special needs, I recognized them as an example of a “success story”. It seemed to have some developmental differences, but it worked independently, bought on its own and recognized the personal space of others.

At the checkout I was two customers behind my friend. I watched their interactions with people in the cast and became increasingly discouraged by what I saw. Every time she tried to have a friendly conversation, the people next to her looked away and uncomfortably tried to ignore her.

In the uncomfortable silence of unanswered comments, my friend spoke directly to the woman in front of her. “I really like your sweater,” she said.

The woman – about 30 years old and stylishly dressed – looked down on this friendly person from her high heels and murmured “thank you” through pursed lips.

My friend was unaware of the woman’s dismissive response and was still trying to resume the conversation. He asked, “Where did you get it from?”

The woman made very little eye contact and didn’t even smile. She said, “It was a gift.” The poor soul quickly apologized again: “I’m sorry to disturb you.”

My heart sank. This woman, who, with her cheerful manner and awareness of others, had brightened up my experience in a boring dollar store, didn’t deserve to be treated as a second-class citizen if she simply embodied human kindness.

With unbridled enthusiasm for life and a friendly and positive attitude, she had gone to the dollar store and shared love in her big heart as fast as it filled her big shopping cart. Apparently she had been taught to take personal space into account, as her almost reflexive excuses showed.

However, what happened in the lineup reminded me that everyone needs an education in what Michelle Garcia Winner calls “social thinking”, how to make eye contact, respond politely, accept compliments with gratitude and grace.

When working with children with special needs – writing their behavior and study plans, consulting with specialists such as behavior analysts, speech and occupational therapists – we parents and educators want to impart independence, common courtesy and an awareness of people outside of themselves.

In fact, we focus on helping these beautiful and unique individuals to fit in with our world, while – as the lady in the beautiful sweater reminded me – we should concentrate equally on fitting in with her world.

Christ came into this world to become one with us and prepare us for His kingdom by meeting us on our level. He did everything to speak to the lonely, the sinners and the sick. I saw Christ in the woman I met in the dollar store.

Even as I try to fill in the gaps, I realize that I basically don’t know anything about the two women in the dollar store that day. One thing I do know, however, is that while one of them seemed to have a disability, the real disability was that which, even if it had a bad day, seemed to have lost the basic ability to return a smile.

