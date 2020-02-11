This is a sponsored article on behalf of Klook.

The mid-term vacation is a good opportunity to spend some time with the kids. You know, time away from the iPad. Running time outside of school. Time when you don’t have to annoy her about the fact that her P.E. Kit went for a walk again. But entertaining the little ones for a week – wasn’t it just Christmas ?! – Can be expensive. Klook is here to help you keep these costs down without sacrificing family fun.

Klook is a one stop destination for brilliant activities in London and beyond. With a wide range of events at more than 400 locations and up to 60% off, this nifty new platform is the hero you’ve been waiting for this half year. If you spend £ 100 on Klook this month, you get a tithing back. Simply enter the UKHALFTERM code at checkout by February 29th to take advantage of this exclusive offer.

But before you do that, check out our selection of events in the capital that we think will love children (and they also have a good chance of delighting adults!).

Race down the world’s tallest tunnel slide

Play I Spy and enjoy sensational city views from the ArcelorMittal Orbit located in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. This bizarre sculpture houses the tallest and longest tunnel slide in the world that will delight older children (suitable for children over 8 years with a height of over 1.3 m).

Book now on Klook.

Explore a magical underwater world

The Sea Life London Aquarium is home to over 400 marine animals, and this half-year is a chance to see them all. Get to know clown fish better, take a look at penguins and watch piranha feedings in 14 interactive zones, which are equally educational and entertaining.

Book now on Klook.

Go behind the scenes at your favorite sports stadium

If your child is a footie fan, you can take them on a tour of their favorite team’s home. At both Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC, Klook has behind-the-scenes adventures where children can literally walk in the footsteps of their heroes – from the locker room to the pitch. More in rugby? Drive to Twickenham instead.

Book now on Klook.

Discover a world-famous fortress

Priceless jewels. Royal battle armor. A raven conspiracy – entering the Tower of London is like entering a fairy tale. Explore the landmark’s ancient stone corridors, view the crown jewels, and tell your friends all about this dark but important remnant of London’s past (if you think they are brave enough!)

Book now on Klook.

Take a journey through the human body

Learning does not have to take place exclusively in the classroom. Familiarize yourself with human biology in Body Worlds, Gunther von Hagens’ world-famous collection of anatomical specimens (don’t worry, this unique fusion of science, art, and health education is far less macabre than it sounds). If you book through Klook before the end of February, you will receive a 50% discount on your souvenir photo.

Book now on Klook.

Found what you’re looking for? With details like event duration, ticket redemption and the event cancellation policy available at a glance, Klook’s booking process couldn’t be easier. Weather forecasts and maps are also included in the app to ensure that your day trip goes smoothly.

Oh, and if you live outside of London, don’t forget to check out Klook’s brand new transportation site. You can save all day with offers for travel cards and airport transfers (in case you are arriving from another country).

Click here to log in to the Klook website or download the app for iOS or Android.