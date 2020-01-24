Haute couture Paris fashion week SS 2020: celebrity street style

advertisement

Although the fashion month is not quite there yet, stylish stars compete for the haute couture shows in spring and summer 2020 in Paris that do their best. And when A-Listeners appear in their fanciest off-duty ensembles, we can only take note.

Some of the most elegant looks we’ve seen at PFW are: Alicia VikanderThe gorgeous, sophisticated number at the Louis Vuitton High Jewelry Party on January 21st. The white skirt with a fit and flare matched perfectly with the ruffled V-neck with spaghetti strap and the sparkling block heel moccasins. Then there was Sophia BushChic outfit at the Schiaparelli Show on January 20, complete with a long beige coat.

Then there are the top models who know exactly what to wear between shows, so that they are comfortable and still stunningly beautiful. Gigi Hadid We saw a couple of ultra-cool looks, but our favorite was on January 22nd, when she combined an oversized embroidered jacket and dark jeans with outstanding orange boots with a pointed heel for extra swing.

Her sister Bella also knows how to look so effortlessly beautiful in It-Girl ensembles that only she can do it (but we still want to try). The 23-year-old looked like a rock’n’roll princess from Almost Famous. He was wearing a multi-textured coat, a bright yellow pocket, and lean orange tones by Poppy Lissiman.

Scroll from the streets to the parties to the front rows to see the best celebrity style from the slopes of the Paris Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2020 fashion week.

