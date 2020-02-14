Hatebreed have released a brand new song in the form of When The Blade Drops.
It is the first new music of the hardcore bruisers in four years since the release of their 2016 album The Concrete Confessional.
“This is just a taste of what’s to come and we will definitely be working hard on it,” said Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta. “The speed, intensity and brutality that people expect from us is fully exploited. I can’t wait to play this game live and see the pit break out. “
The band released their eighth full-length album later this year, but says that When The Blade Drops won’t appear on the record.
Last year the band teased on Instagram that their next LP would be released in spring 2020.
Catch Hatebreed on tour with Parkway Drive on tour through Europe in April. Get your tickets here.
Parkway Drive Europe Tour 2020
April
01 Hamburg sports hall
02 Leipzig arena
03 Munich Olympic Hall
04 Zurich Samsung Hall
06 Budapest Papp László Budapest Sportaréna
07 Wiener Stadthalle
09 Frankfurt Festival Hall
11 Dortmund Westfallenhalle
15 Paris Zenith
16 Brussels Forest National
18 London SSE Arena, Wembley
