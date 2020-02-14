Hatebreed have released a brand new song in the form of When The Blade Drops.

It is the first new music of the hardcore bruisers in four years since the release of their 2016 album The Concrete Confessional.

“This is just a taste of what’s to come and we will definitely be working hard on it,” said Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta. “The speed, intensity and brutality that people expect from us is fully exploited. I can’t wait to play this game live and see the pit break out. “

The band released their eighth full-length album later this year, but says that When The Blade Drops won’t appear on the record.

Last year the band teased on Instagram that their next LP would be released in spring 2020.

Catch Hatebreed on tour with Parkway Drive on tour through Europe in April. Get your tickets here.

Parkway Drive Europe Tour 2020

April

01 Hamburg sports hall

02 Leipzig arena

03 Munich Olympic Hall

04 Zurich Samsung Hall

06 Budapest Papp László Budapest Sportaréna

07 Wiener Stadthalle

09 Frankfurt Festival Hall

11 Dortmund Westfallenhalle

15 Paris Zenith

16 Brussels Forest National

18 London SSE Arena, Wembley

