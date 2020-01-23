Has President Trump done more for this country than any other president?

advertisement

There are people who claim that President Trump has done more for this country than any other president.

I think Trump has achieved a lot; But I have to ask those who make this claim a question.

Did you sleep through your American history class in elementary school? They compare Trump to other presidents like Lincoln and Franklin Roosevelt. Roosevelt dissolved our country and led it out of the Great Depression and through most of the Second World War.

Fact via Wikipedia “The fireside chats were a series of evening radio addresses given by US President Franklin D. Roosevelt between 1933 and 1944.” These chats were broadcast on the radio to address the nation in very difficult times calm down and bring people together. Compare what Roosevelt did to Trump’s constant stream of tweets, many of which attack those who disagree with him.

John Kastura

Belvedere village

