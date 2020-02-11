Melania Trump, 49, has been married to US President Donald Trump, 73, since 2005. Donald was inaugurated in January 2017 when the U.S. President and Melania became the First Lady. What did your body language reveal about your relationship?

When the Trumps entered the White House, all eyes turned to how they would deal with their new roles as President and First Lady of America.

When Melania and Donald first entered the Whitehouse office, their body language was drastically different from what they are today, body language expert Judi James told Express.co.uk exclusively.

She said, “When Trump was sworn in as President for the first time, his body language rituals with his wife caused shock waves worldwide.

“After eight years in which the Obamas conducted a master class in loving and loving body language that not only could be related but also did not display the exaggerated stiffness of the ‘praying puppy-dog’ looks Hilary Bill gave Es it was assumed that the bar for the representation of POTUS and FLOTUS as a team with the same status, mutual respect or as a double act was set ever higher.

“But then Trump came to the White House and suddenly the roles were brought back to the Jurassic period, when the alpha man was grooming and posing and acting almighty, while his unequal wife stood impassively and submissively in the wings.”

At first, Donald showed “alpha masculinity” and dominated over his wife, causing many to wonder if Melania liked her husband at all.

Judi said: “There was little or no PDA between them and Melania’s Sphynx-like behavior showed no obvious signs of sympathy or affection for her husband.

“The couple played it more like an entrepreneur and their partner. When Melania gave her husband a smile when he turned around during the inauguration, he died quickly and created a so-called flash smile.

“Trump seemed to be using his daughter as his co-ambassador, and Melania was once seen in a row behind them instead of putting her husband’s side in the spotlight.”

However, in recent years, the body language expert has noticed that the couple’s relationship has evolved.

“However, over the course of her two-year tenure, the world has grown accustomed to Trump’s body language and there appear to be some evolving PR signals between him and Melania,” said the expert.

According to Judi, Melania now has more power over Donald than at the beginning.

“Her perceived status has changed so that she is now seen as a stressed double act or pair of powers, and her more subtle signals indicate that she surprisingly has more power in the relationship than people initially thought.

“There were subtle signs that she was constantly working for her husband and may be using tie tags to alert him or to remind him of how he behaved in public.

“There were a few hand movements from her and a few nudges when he forgot to put his hand on his chest when the anthem was played.

“The couple are now holding hands more often and there are some active attempts to show affection between them.

“Older photos of the couple put Donald in the spotlight as Melania poses a super-beautiful arm candy, and it is clear that they may have wanted to redesign this dynamic body language.

“The obvious gap between them is still not there in terms of overt signs of genuine sympathy or admiration, but there was a little moment that was surprising in terms of the potential underlying affection.

“Melania’s foot slipped when she got off her helicopter about a year ago, and Trump quickly grabbed her waist to catch and support her.

“Your answer was not to hit him away, but to stay in the little half hug while he added a soothing rub.

“If her apparent separation had been a symptom of active aversion, she might have jumped away or retreated quickly, but the moment indicated a higher level of affection than many people had assumed between them.”

On Sunday, Melania was stunned at the 2020 Governor’s Ball in the White House alongside the President.

The First Lady wore a black dress with a shiny embellishment on the collar and a floor-length hem that covered her shoes.

