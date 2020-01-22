Has Honeysuckle surprised me? She probably has a little '

advertisement

The natural pessimist in Henry De Bromhead may not be watching the Dublin Racing Festival with much anticipation, but everyone who knows the yard or is connected to it has more than the right to have a completely different picture.

Honeysuckle, Notebook, Chris’s Dream, Aspire Tower, A Plus Tard, Cobblers Way, Paloma Blue, Jason The Militant, Myth Buster and Ellie Mac – to give an example – are not just recreational runners at the festival: they are real players this must ensure that the disappointment of the stable during the two-day meeting last year belongs to history.

“If I could get one winner, I would be happy, and everything after that would be a bonus,” said De Bromhead, who usually kept his own expectations in mind.

“In general I try not to get too excited about one of them. I temper everything – I just do it. “

But the Knockeen team is demonstrably stronger and deeper than ever and their success has been helped by jockey Rachael Blackmore, who still shines.

The Bromhead had a great Christmas in Leopardstown, won two Grade Ones and one Grade Two, and that despite one of its leading lights, Honeysuckle, not at the meeting.

The undefeated mare has not been seen since winning the Grade One Baroneracing.com Hatton’s Grace in Fairyhouse in early December, but she was able to test her ability over two miles in the Irish champion Hurdle, provided the land is not too fast.

The Bromhead said:

“She seems to be in excellent shape. We are just looking forward to taking her out again and she has worked well. Did she surprise me with how well she did it?

Everyone probably knows me well enough to know that I usually feel so miserable, so she probably surprised me a bit. We have had many wonderful days with her.

Falling back to two miles in top company and racing left-handed for the first time raises a number of questions, but De Bromhead hopes his mare will have the answers.

“She won a starting hurdle of mares at Thurles more than two miles, but has always been so good more than two and a half miles, we have never really seen a reason to withdraw from it.

“It will be a different ball game that goes back to two miles on this level, but it is something else that we will learn.”

Of a possible tendency to go right handed, he added: “As soon as I say it’s not a problem, it will be. I suppose she hasn’t proven herself that way, and it can be a factor, but she has no She has won her point-to-point with Dromahane, who is left-handed, but her other wins are all right-handed so yes, it will be something new. “

If she proves to be successful in the Irish champion, this will only put pressure on the connections to have a crack in the Champion Hurdle in Cheltenham, but it is not a question to which De Bromhead currently has an answer .

“We will have to assess the situation after the Irish champion Hurdle, but so far we have said that we will run in the Irish champion Hurdle and then the Mares” Hurdle in Cheltenham.

It is a good and difficult question to answer because we have to take many things into account. I suppose it depends on her performance, and many other things that we should consider. If she wins, it is a decision that we will leave much closer to the times.

Honeysuckle is as short as 6-4 and no larger than 15-8 to continue winning in the Irish Champion Hurdle, no better than 10-1 for the showpiece Cheltenham and only 2-1 for the Mares’ Hurdle.

