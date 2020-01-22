Has Freddy Krueger really auditioned actor Robert Englund for Han Solo in Star Wars?

advertisement

Robert Englund, a star of Nightmare on Elm Street, sets the record on a persistent rumor that has been haunting him for a long time. For many years, a Hollywood legend has been buzzing about Englund’s alleged near-cast in the original Star Wars, suggesting that George Lucas thought the horror star was Han Solo before the role was later transferred to Harrison Ford. Now Englund had to report in a new interview with Fantha Tracks about this meeting with Lucas about his possible casting.

“You know everyone understands it wrong. I hate talking about it … Because, well, here’s the reason: everyone understands it wrong. This is the internet. They understand everything wrong. I don’t know if it is a generation is a thing or whether it’s a solid thing. “

For clarification, Englund admits that he met Lucas during the casting for Star Wars, although the meeting wasn’t as serious as the rumor suggests, and Englund didn’t even read part of it. According to Englund, he had actually gone into the building to audition for a role in Apocalypse Now. It so happened that Lucas and the Star Wars crew threw their film across the hall, and the future Freddy Krueger was brought in to see if he would at least physically keep up with the roles available. For better or for worse, Englund didn’t seem to go well with Han Solo or anyone else. As Englund explains:

“I wasn’t right for anything. They didn’t think I was fit, but they took my picture. They took a polaroid from me and talked to me for five minutes. I later discovered that Tom Selleck or someone like Tom Selleck had it for Han Solo I’ve read all sorts of names, including his in connection with Han Solo. I understand that he wasn’t even human in the very early drafts. Solo was kind of an alien. I guess I guess she says mine Polaroid for Han Solo. I didn’t read. I didn’t read a script. They just took my picture and spoke to me for a few minutes. “

Perhaps Englund shouldn’t have starred in Star Wars, but his failure to take on the role still led to one of the most important castings in the Star Wars series. In the interview, Englund also remembers the pages that were available to the actors to read. He was particularly impressed with the role of Luke Skywalker, although as a character actor he knew that the role was not right for him personally. However, he thought it would be great for his roommate at the time – a young actor named Mark Hamill. After Englund’s meeting, he immediately told Hamill about the film, which led to Hamill’s legendary casting in the series.

"I came home. Mark is lying on the couch watching TV. I told him because Mark loves American graffiti and George Lucas. I have Mark that's just what the new George Lucas film tells – that's all. Mark called and called his agent."

It’s definitely amusing to think of Freddy Krueger and Luke Skywalker, who were in the years before Robert Englund and Mark Hamill became famous for the roles. Perhaps Englund was meant to find his way around the horror genre, but as the man who led Hamill to the franchise, he will always play an important role in the history of Star Wars. Be sure to catch Englund on his upcoming Journey Channel series of true terror with Robert Englund. You can read Englund’s full interview on Fantha Tracks.

