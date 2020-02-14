It is arguably one of the most coveted awards in the Syrian civil war, and after eight years of struggle, Syrian President Bashar Assad has got it back.

The Damascus-Aleppo highway or the M5 is simply known to the Syrians as the “international road”. The highway that crosses all of Syria’s major cities is the key to control of the country.

Why is Turkey threatening a full-blown conflict with Syria and the destruction of its alliance with Russia?

Assad gradually lost control of the highway in 2012 when various rebel groups fighting to overthrow it conquered parts of the country.

Protests against his family’s rule had broken out the previous year amid a wave of uprisings in the Arab world. This soon became a civil war after the government brutally cracked down on dissent and foreign powers intervened in the growing conflict.

A Syrian analyst, Taleb Ibrahim, described the M5 as “the most basic and strategic highway in the Middle East.”

For the Turkish-backed rebels fighting Assad, the highway was a cornerstone to keep their territory together and keep government forces at bay. Its loss is a fatal blow to opposition fighters, whose grip on their last pieces of land in northwest Syria is becoming increasingly precarious.

Here’s a look at the M5 and its place in the almost nine-year civil war in Syria:

WHAT IS IT?

The M5 is a strategic highway that begins in southern Syria near the border with Jordan and continues north to the city of Aleppo near the Turkish border.

The 450 km long motorway connects the four largest cities and population centers in the country: Damascus, Homs, Hama and Aleppo and crosses the province of Idlib.

Before the war, the M5 motorway served as an economic artery for Syria, which mainly served the country’s industrial center Aleppo. Experts estimate that at the height of the pre-war Syrian trade boom, the street business was worth $ 25 million a day.

The highway was a passage for the crossing of wheat and cotton from the Syrian east and north to the rest of the country. It was also a street for the exchange of goods with regional trading partners such as Jordan, Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries as well as Turkey.

RESTORE CONTROL

Regaining control of the highway has been a top priority for the Assad government since the beginning of the war.

Its slow and tortuous recovery traces in many ways the arc of the Syrian war, which killed nearly half a million people and uprooted half of the country’s pre-war population.

The Syrian government began recovering parts of the highway in 2014. At that point, Russia joined the war on Assad’s side and essentially gave it a tip.

Cities along parts of the highway, including the Ghouta region and suburbs of Damascus, are now in ruins after long sieges and incessant bombings have forced them to submit. The Russian-backed reconquest of Aleppo in December 2016 was another important pacemaker.

REBELLENSTRASSE END

Following an agreement between Russia and Turkey in September 2018, the M5 and M4 motorways should be open to traffic and connect the government stronghold on the coast to Aleppo before the end of this year. This never happened because the insurgents refused to move away and allow joint Russian-Turkish patrols to protect the traffic there.

This eventually led to the latest government offensive in Idlib, the country’s last rebel-held bastion.

Government-backed government forces made several major advances in Idlib, taking back towns and villages on both sides of the highway. The conquest of Khan Sheikhoun was the first major breakthrough, followed by Maaret al-Numan and Saraqeb at the intersection of the M4 and M5.

This week, Syrian troops recaptured the last rebel-controlled section of the Khan al-Assal highway. For the first time since 2012, the road was completely under the control of Assad’s armed forces.

The declaration of victory did not come from the Syrian government, but from the Russian Ministry of Defense. A statement on Wednesday said that “Syria’s main transport artery” had been “freed” from rebel control.

WHY IT IS IMPORTANT

The conquest of the highway is perhaps the most significant victory for Assad, whose armed forces have made solid profits since late 2015 with the help of Russian air strikes and Iran-backed fighters.

Ibrahim, the political analyst, said the highway is so important because it connects the country’s two power plants – the capital of Damascus – with the Aleppo commercial center.

“In other words, it combines Syria’s political capital with its economic capital,” he said. It also connects to the M4 motorway at the Saraqeb junction and opens traffic to the government’s coastal stronghold in Latakia and the port.

Fighting continues in areas near the highway, and much of Idlib province remains in rebellious hands.

However, the seizure of the M5 is instrumental in reconnecting the government-controlled areas after they have been separated for years.