A group that works for victims of Harvey Weinstein protested Spyglass Entertainment’s head Gary BarberOffice on Friday, demanding that he finally produce the money that was promised to the victim’s fund.

Barber took control of The Weinstein Company’s film and TV assets in 2019 and partnered with Lantern Entertainment, the organization that bought the shameful film module’s company after filing for bankruptcy in 2018.

An offer originally made for The Weinstein Company by a group brought together by the former Obama representative Maria Contreras Sweet included a victim fund of between $ 30 million and $ 50 million.

The demonstrators claimed that the victims had not made any spyglass financial offers.

According to an eyewitness, 10 people protested near the exclusive offices of Barbers Century City on Friday, February 14th.

“We challenge Gary Barber, CEO of Spyglass Media Company, and Lantern Asset Management Capital Leadership Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic from getting the Weinstein victims right, ”the group said in a statement after the protest.

“Actions speak louder than words and the Weinstein victims have waited patiently for Gary Barber, Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic to keep their promises.

“Nothing can remove the immeasurable pain of past situations, but the offer of good faith appears to have been an empty rhetoric that the financial contributions have not followed.

Documents filed with the Los Angeles Supreme Court in 2018 showed that Lantern Entertainment was sued by a respected African-American Hollywood producer Marvin Peart breach of contract, negligent misrepresentation and fraud.

Peart sued $ 110 million for being banned from The Weinstein Company after bringing Lantern to the table.

He cites “institutional racism” as part of the reason why he was excluded from a deal he brokered for the purchase of The Weinstein Company.

Peart claims he was promised a seat on the new company’s board of directors and more than $ 10 million to include Lantern as an investor.

Peart struck Latern for excluding him from the business, claiming, “Latt not only denied his contractual obligation to compensate Peart for his exceptional accomplishments and gave him a seat on the newly assembled TWC Board of Directors [The Weinstein Company] to give what Latern is trying to write entirely out of history, how a Hollywood outsider signed the biggest entertainment contract of the year.

The lawsuit continued. “Without public evidence of the plaintiff’s essential role in organizing his groundbreaking acquisition, Lantern’s public announcements are a triumph of historical revisionism,” said Peart.

“What happened to the plaintiff is not just a question of compensation for breach of contract. It is much more insidious. Peart is the youngest aspiring African American to be cheated out of winning the hard-won right to occupy the winners’ circle for his race. The persistent marginalization of the plaintiff by Lantern is otherwise inexplicable, “says the lawsuit.

The case is still pending in court.