Harvest Health and Recreation, a pharmacy based in Tempe, has asked Tempe and Scottsdale to allow pharmacies to stay open until 10:00 PM. (Photo: Getty Images)

Medical marijuana card holders could soon be looking for pots in two cities in the valley at night.

Harvest Health and Recreation, a pharmacy based in Tempe, has asked Tempe and Scottsdale to allow pharmacies to stay open until 10:00 PM.

The pharmacies are currently closed at 7 p.m. in Scottsdale and 8pm in Tempe.

Phoenix, Chandler and Glendale already allow pharmacies to remain open until 10 p.m.

Lauren Niehaus, who is committed to Scottsdale and Tempe for Harvest Health, said that later hours will help keep shoppers and sales tax revenue in those cities, “rather than driving customers to other cities to take advantage of those later hours. ”

Postpone later hours nationwide

Pharmacies can remain open until 10 p.m. according to the Arizona Administrative Code, although it is at the discretion of the communities.

The opening times of pharmacies throughout the valley are currently:

Avondale: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Chandler: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Guadalupe: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, Harvest Health was allowed a deviation that allowed them to remain open later.

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, Harvest Health was allowed a deviation that allowed them to remain open later. Glendale: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mesa: 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Phoenix: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Scottsdale: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tempe: 8 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tempe and Scottsdale City Councils would have to change the zone and development codes to extend operating hours.

The Tempe City Council will vote on the proposed change on February 13.

It is the second time that Tempe has considered extending their office hours since the marijuana regulation was first adopted in 2010. The city extended the closing time from 6:00 p.m. in 2015. until 8 p.m.

SCOTTSDALE: Downtown pharmacy plan stopped, but investigation, lawsuit may be emerging

In Scottsdale, Harvest Health has applied for a city code change. Niehaus said residents and business owners can weigh up the change on two open days in March. The proposal will be submitted to the Council sometime afterwards, she said.

Niehaus said the company is targeting cities with pharmacies. Harvest Health operates 10 pharmacies nationwide and plans to apply for similar changes in Avondale, Guadalupe, Lake Havasu City, Casa Grande, and Cottonwood.

If approved, the change applies to all pharmacies, not just those operated by Harvest Health.

Security is not an issue, the company says

Niehaus said extended working hours should not affect public security.

Harvest Health pharmacies have 24-hour surveillance, secured entrances, and well-lit facilities, she said.

The Tempe police said that they had no concerns about the request, according to city documents that no significant calls to the pharmacies had been received.

The police have also found no connection between the locations of the pharmacies and the crime in the area, as documented in city documents.

Niehaus said a Tempe police study on crimes committed within a quarter of a mile by marijuana pharmacies and growing areas, pharmacies and liquor stores, showed that more offenses were reported near pharmacies and liquor stores. For the 60 reported offenses surrounding pharmacies, 827 offenses near liquor stores and 990 offenses near pharmacies were reported, she said.

Reach the reporter Paulina Pineda at [email protected] or 602-444-8130. Follow her on Twitter: @ paulinapineda22.

