The British prince Harry said that he was “a leap into the deep” in his life as a member of the royal family, but “there really was no other option”.

Harry gave an emotional speech last night, in which he told the “truth” about leaving behind royal duties in an attempt for a “more peaceful life” for his family.

It was his first public event since a bomb announcement was released on Saturday that said that Harry and Meghan (current Duke and Duchess of Sussex) will stop using HRH from spring, spend most of their time in Canada and the Millions of taxpayers spent renovating their home in Frogmore. Harry meets Saad-Eddine El Othmani, Prime Minister of Morocco (Stefan Rousseau / PA)

Harry was seen upon arrival at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, where he has to hold a number of private meetings, and was photographed shaking hands with the Prime Minister of Morocco Saad-Eddine El Othmani.

In a speech at a private event for his charity Sentebale on Sunday evening, Harry said to invitees: “What I want to make clear is that we are not running away and certainly not running away from you.

“Our hope was to continue to serve the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately that was not possible.

“I have accepted this, knowing that it does not change who I am or how dedicated I am.

“But I hope this helps you understand where it should go, that I would withdraw my family from everything I have ever known, to take a step forward to what I hope can be a more peaceful life.”

Earning money while being a member of the royal family seems to have been the crux of the discussions that Harry had with the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William about the future role (s) of him and Meghan.

It is problematic for royals to enter into lucrative contracts or to enter into commercial ventures while representing the queen.

