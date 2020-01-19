advertisement

Buckingham Palace says that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will no longer use the titles of “royal highness” or receive public funds for their work in the context of a deal that will allow them to renounce senior royals.

The palace said on Saturday that Harry and Meghan cease to be members of the royal family when new arrangements come into effect in the spring.

Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement that “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be loved members of my family.”

The agreement also calls on Meghan and Harry to repay £ 2.4 million ($ 3.1 million) in tax money spent on renovating a home for them near Windsor Castle.

