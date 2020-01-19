Harry Hustled Hollywood voice over work for Meghan

advertisement

Prince Harry was on a mission to get Hollywood voice-over work for women Meghan Markle-IN FRONT Queen Elizabeth made her bombshell decision to completely separate the couple from royal duties!

The Mail On Sunday reported that the couple spoke to Lion King’s director in a new video Jon Favreau about working for Meghan last year.

As the UK publication has highlighted, it may raise further questions about when the couple actually decided to step down.

The footage showed that the couple had spoken to Favreau, the star Beyoncé and her rapstar husband Jay-Z at the London premiere in July.

Harry, 35, boldly said to Favreau, “If someone needs an additional voice over …” before Meghan, 38, interrupted and said, “That’s why we’re really here – it’s the pitch!”

The prince then joked: “… just not Scar” and referred to the evil uncle in the Lion King who is trying to steal the kingdom from Simba.

Last week’s mail on Sunday showed a separate video in which Harry introduced Meghan as spokesman for the Disney boss Bob Iger at the same premiere.

Harry told Iger in the shocking clip when Meghan is by his side and chatting with Beyonce and Jay-Z.

A surprised Iger replied, “Oh, really? I did not know that.”

Harry replied, “She’s really interested,” and then Iger said, “We’d like to try it.”

In the video, Iger also seemed to be telling his wife Willow Bayabout his conversation with Harry and she looked surprised.

This is understandable because the Lion King event occurred many months before the couple announced they would step back from the royal family.

Networking has obviously paid off. Meghan was eventually commissioned to work on a Disney project to receive a donation to the Elephants Without Borders charity.

But many in the UK were appalled.

Canadian author and commentator Mark Steyn Harry called his pitch to Iger “the lowest point” in royal history since the abdication of Edward VIII,

Former Suits actress Meghan has reportedly kept her Hollywood team of agents and publicists and plans to pursue other show business projects.

As readers of RadarOnline.com know, Meghan and Harry are no longer kings, said Queen Elizabeth. In a shocking statement on Saturday, January 18, the couple’s exit became official.

The two will lose their HRH titles and will no longer receive public funding after resigning as senior members of the royal family, Buckingham Palace announced.

The Queen said in her own statement: “After months of talking and recent discussions, I am delighted that together we have found a constructive and supportive path for my grandson and his family.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be loved members of my family.

“I recognize the challenges they have faced through intensive testing in the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life.

“I would like to thank them for their dedicated work in this country, in the Commonwealth and beyond, and I am particularly proud that Meghan has quickly become a family member.

“It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement will enable them to build a happy and peaceful new life.”

But sources have previously beaten Meghan over alleged “Her Way or the Highway” attitudes.

