advertisement

At some point in our lives we all made questionable decisions that we ultimately regretted. The regret may have caught up with you sooner or later – but whatever happens, whatever is done will be done. This is the case for the actor and author Harry Hamlin. He took on an apparently innocuous role that he thought was groundbreaking, but years later he regretted ever taking on that role. At the time, he was a sought-after actor, and when asked to play a pioneering role in the film, the 68-year-old actor thought, why not? What was the role you could ask? He was supposed to play a gay man in a movie called Making Love. The 80s were a backward time and the idea of ​​an openly gay man was simply unknown. An openly performing actor was considered a career suicide. Warner Bros wanted Harry Hamlin to take part in the three-picture deal called The Clint. He eventually learned that the studio wanted him to take part in Lord of the Apes and Greystroke: The Legend of Tarzan and First Blood.

The Yale graduate decided that these deals were not for him and the parts were given to Sylvester Stallone and Christopher Lambert, respectively. However, he did not lose because he decided to take part in the Greek mythology epic Clash of the Titans. He took a role in the film because it enabled the young actor to work alongside Sir Laurence Olivier, who was his acting hero. Sir Laurence played Zeus while Hamlin played Perseus. The film ended in 1978, but took three years to be released in 1981 when the film’s producer, Ray Harryhausen, had to do the stop motion effects. The film was recognized by the actors as one of Hollywood’s hottest actors. Arthur Hiller made him read the script for 20th Century Fox’s new film “Making Love” for his follow-up role.

advertisement

The film’s plot centered around a married man who grapples with his own denial of his true identity and eventually resigns to his sexuality. According to CNN, Hamlin said that everyone in the city declined the role. Director Hiller had chosen the film for some of the biggest names in the industry at the time, but everyone rejected it because nobody could figure out the idea of ​​the openly gay world. Hamlin read the script and was thrilled. The film was a premiere for a large studio like Century Fox and Hamlin that was looking for a content-related role that dealt with real problems, and that was it. He immediately signed the film, in which Kate Jackson and Michael Ontkean also appeared. In retrospect, a decision that closed the doors of his career.

As production continued, Hamlin noticed that he was not seeing what he signed because most of the script had been significantly weakened. According to Hollywood reporter, Michael Ontkean insisted that the two rehearse their kiss, but Hamlin insisted that he preferred to save the kiss since it was the first openly gay kiss on TV. However, this changed when the cameras began to roll and Ontkean stuck his tongue into Hamlin’s throat.

Why was it a bad idea?

Hamlin played the role of a gay writer who romanticized Michael Ontkean’s character, a doctor who also struggled with his sexuality despite being married to a woman whose role was played by Kate Jackson. Hamlin now believes the role could not have been a bad one, but for this particular time it was way ahead of its time. Regarding the reception, Hamlin says the film was 10 years ahead and completely ended his career. It was the last studio film Hamlin ever made. Hamlin’s career took a nosedive until 1986 when his role on the LA Law television show as Michael Kuzak gave him a revival that made him a television star. Hamlin says that although he very much regretted the decision in those years, he is now grateful that he did it and proud of himself.

He says that he is constantly addressed by people whenever he is in public who thank him for showing the world what it means to be a gay man. Hamlin’s film career might have died after making love, but instead he was revived on TV. Since then he has appeared in other excellent television roles such as the AMC series Mad Men, in which he received an Emmy nomination for his excellent portrayal of Jim Culter. In addition to Kristen Bell, he also participated in cult shows such as Glee, Army Wives and Veronica Mars. Another notable work in which the actor has participated is the repetition of his role of Perseus in the video game God of War in 2007. Hamlin also has a career as an author with the book Full Frontal Nudity: The Emergence of a accidental actor, a book where he shares remarkable moments in his acting career. Making Love was rather modest at the box office, but years later, the late Colorado billionaire Marvin Davis, who bought Century Fox, kept reminding Hamlin that it was why Davis sold 20th Century Fox because of his wife’s constant pressure would have the gay movie.

Summary

Young Hamlin might have thought that this role was groundbreaking, groundbreaking, but he had no idea that he would follow other characters as pioneers. The LGBTQ + community is growing daily and it has to mean a lot that someone like Hamlin hit the ground for them. Almost four decades later, the show is a veritable pride film that attains its true fame that it has been denied all the years before.

advertisement