Harry and Meghan stop using royal titles, Buckingham Palace says

advertisement

LONDON – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use the titles of His and Her Royal Highness after announcing that they will step down from their roles as senior members of the royal family, Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday.

advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan are no longer members of the royal family and will repay the Sovereign Grant funds they recently spent on the renovation of their Frogmore Cottage headquarters, a statement said.

Under the agreement, the couple will have to resign from their royal duties, including military appointments, and will no longer represent the queen, the Buckingham Palace statement said.

Harry and Meghan will no longer receive money for royal duties, it said. The agreement will enter into force this spring.

“After months of talking and recent discussions, I am delighted that together we have found a constructive and supportive path for my grandson and family,” said Queen Elizabeth II in a statement.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be loved members of my family,” she said. “I recognize the challenges they have faced through intensive testing over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life.”

“I would like to thank them for all their dedicated work in this country, in the Commonwealth and beyond,” said the Queen, “and I am particularly proud of how Meghan has quickly become a member of the family.”

Harry will give up his three military patronages, a royal source said, and his position as a youth ambassador to the Commonwealth. The couple will spend most of their time in North America, the royal source said.

The family spoke about the future of Harry and Meghan after the couple surprisingly announced that they would give up their role as senior family members, split their time between the UK and North America, and work towards financial independence.

Saturday’s news came after senior family members held a meeting on Monday at the Queen’s estate in Sandringham. Afterwards, the Queen said she agreed to a “transition phase” while the final details of an agreement on the matter were ironed out.

Meghan, who was in Canada, did not attend the meeting as expected, a CNN source said.

The couple previously spoke about the tribute the public paid them, and Harry mentioned the possibility of going abroad in a TV documentary that aired in October.

Harry’s mother Diana, Princess of Wales, stopped using Her Royal Highness, commonly referred to as HRH, after her divorce from Prince Charles.

,

advertisement