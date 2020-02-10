There are some jams in the history of rock’n’roll hall of fame performances that the musicians who share the stage will remember for a long time. But there is certainly no bigger gig than this jam session on “I Saw Her Standing There” with George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger and a multitude of stars who all step onto the stage.

There have been some incredible moments in Rock Hall’s long history, but none is as high as the institution’s third event. That night the Beatles, the Beach Boys, Bob Dylan and the Drifters were all drawn into the fast-filling mantle of music.

While the Beatles were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1988, not all surviving members of the legendary band took part in the event. George Harrison and Ringo Starr would come to the show without Paul McCartney. The singer boycotted the event due to ongoing business disputes.

It might have been bad news for the young show, but Rock Hall wanted to flex its muscles. Instead of seeing Harrison and Starr play a classic Beatles solo, they raved about the stage with some of the brightest stars in music. And when we say the brightest we mean glare.

Harrison and Starr are accompanied on stage by Billy Joel, Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger, Bruce Springsteen, Ronnie Wood, Neil Young and Jeff Beck. The weight of the talent that threatens to affect the entire building falls through the floor on every note. This is one of the most smiling moments you are likely to see.

The jam session is a joy, because Billy Joel, Mick Jagger and Bruce Springsteen excitedly take the microphone and sing the classic from 1963. With George Harrison, who throws in every back-up “woo” and a classic Beatles headshake for additional effect , A moment of radiant pride arises when the group’s younger musicians gratefully share the stage with their role models.

This must be the stage with the most stars of all time. Check out the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction from 1988:

