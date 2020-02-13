Harrison Ford had a few things to say about Donald Trump. The Star Wars star was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night to promote his upcoming film The Call of the Wild. As Just Jared noted, during Ford’s interview, Kimmel held up a doctor cover from The Hollywood Reporter that included the 45th President and a quote referring to the “best call ever”.

“It’s the first thing a B’s son did for me – ever,” Ford said of the gag before bursting out laughing.

While the “best call ever” was a reference to a call Trump made to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the summer and resulted in months of impeachment negotiations in the House and Senate, Ford’s upcoming film is an adaptation of Jack London’s adventure novel by 1903 with the same name.

The film follows a dog named Buck who was stolen from his home in Santa Clara, California and sold to carriers in the Yukon. After the dog has crossed the paths with John Thornton (Ford), the two embark on an adventure to help the dog find its place in the world.

The actor recently had a surprising appearance in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, where he repeated the role of the smuggler hero Han Solo one last time. It is also expected to attract Indiana Jones’ fedora for a fifth installment of the adventure franchise sometime in 2021.

Kimmel recently had a conversation about this year’s Academy Awards. Both Crystal and Kimmel have hosted the event in the past, and Crystal is referred to as a “trial without witnesses”.

“It’s moving faster, but it’s not quite the result you want,” Crystal said. “It’s the tradition of it. I’ve always loved being out there. I loved the trust the film academy had in me to get me out of there. If you have a show as long as it is, things will go Perhaps the problem with the no-host thing is that there is no one to take advantage of this moment. “

“We have to stick together, these jobs are very small,” added Kimmel, who is now the last moderator of the show after broadcasting the show in 2018.

The Call of the Wild will open in theaters on February 21.