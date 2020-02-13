LAS VEGAS (AP) – Jalen Harris scored 29 points, scored 14 rebounds and scored five assists. Nevada defeated rival UNLV for the sixth time in a row, scoring 82-79 in extra time on Wednesday night.

Harris made the first of two free throws by 3.8 seconds, but Elijah Mitrou-Long’s shot from far behind the 3-point line bounced off the backboard after time.

After Harris, the top scorer at the Mountain West Conference, fired 1:21, Bryce Hamilton missed two possessions for the Runnin ‘Rebels. It was Hamilton’s 27-second lead that regulated him, and the game went into extra time after rebounding Harris’ last miss in the second.

It was the sixth overtime game by UNLV this season.

Harris’ overtime miss on the free throw line made him 11 out of 15 from the foul line, where the wolf pack was only 18 out of 28 (64%). However, UNLV was worse, making 12 out of 25.

Jazz Johnson added 19 points and Nisr Zouzoua 12 for Nevada (16-10, 9-5 Mountain West Conference.

Hamilton led the Runnin ‘Rebels (12-14, 7-6) with 23 points. Amauri Hardy and Jonah Antonio added 14 each.

Nevada is set to play in New Mexico on Tuesday. UNLV plays the Lobos on the street on Saturday.

