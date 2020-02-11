COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina Tyasha Harris really believed that if she lost to UConn, it didn’t bother her.

Then Harris and the high-ranking Gamecocks won – and their attitudes and emotions quickly changed.

“Yes, that feels pretty good,” she said with a grin.

Harris had 19 points, Aliyah Boston dominated, and South Carolina held UConn on the way to a 70-52 win on Monday night at a record low of two points – the first ever win against fifth-placed Huskies.

Harris, a senior who started as a newcomer to the South Carolina national team in 2017, was 4-0 in her career against the Huskies (20-3). When the game ended, she thought of all the former gamecocks that had never won a game against UConn in eight previous games.

“I see everyone who started before us, people who didn’t hit UConn, and I see how happy they are,” said Harris.

It could be happier before this season is over. It was South Carolina’s 17th consecutive win and her ninth win in 10 games against high-ranking opponents.

Are the Gamecocks the clear favorite for another national crown?

“I feel like we’re up there,” Harris said.

The Gamecocks (23: 1) took on UConn with 0: 8, seven of them under the direction of Bundeschampionat trainer Dawn Staley.

But South Carolina immediately took control with its suffocating defense, restricting the Huskies to 1:16 shooting to take the lead 11-2 at the end of the first half.

Since converting women’s basketball to the quarter-finals in 2015-16, UConn was the least occupied game against Tulane in February 2016 with 8 points.

Boston, the 6-foot-5 newcomer, ended the season with 13 points and 12 rebounds, their 10th double-double. She also had three of South Carolina’s eight steals and made her first 3-pointer this season.

She had nine rebounds and two blocks in the first 10 minutes when she kept changing the settings when the huskies tried to get in.

This early flash was enough to motivate the sold-out audience of over 18,000 players and get the Gamecocks to their 17th consecutive win – and their ninth win in 10 games this season against high-ranking opponents.

UConn trainer Geno Auriemma said his team’s terrible first quarter had put her on his heels. He thought the Gamecocks were speeding up his young team, changing shots, defending himself hard on the girth, and getting them out of rhythm.

“If things don’t go well from the start, it will be difficult to repair the ship,” said Auriemma.

South Carolina eventually increased the lead to 52-31 at the beginning of the second half. UConn scored eleven points when Crystal Dangerfield – who led the Huskies with 28 points in his career – made a leap into the fourth quarter. But Boston hit a basket and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan made a three-pointer to get South Carolina back in the lead.

Harris also had a double double with 11 assists. Zia Cooke, another newcomer, had 15 points for the Gamecocks.

The huskies were a thorn in Staley’s side when she’s built the Gamecocks into a championship program over the past 12 years.

It was UConn that finished South Carolina’s last run in first place with an 87-62 win in 2015. And despite Staley’s success – she led the team to four crowns at the Southeastern Conference and the 2017 national championship – she admitted that it “absolutely” bothered her to beat the signature program for women.

“I am happy that our team won for many reasons,” said Staley.

It was the second week in a row that the huskies lost a highly regarded top game and lost 74-3 at home to Oregon No. 3 last Monday.

UConn: The Huskies time in the top five in the ranking, which goes back to 2007, could be at risk after this defeat. UConn has lost a place in the ranking this week and should give in a little more at the next vote.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks may have put the cherry on the NCAA tournament total seed sundae. In the event that you plan, South Carolina will most likely stay in its home state via the Elite Eight, with a regional advantage of two hours in Greenville.

South Carolina received help from players who don’t normally shoot very much outdoors. Boston had their first 3-pointer of the season, while Herbert Harrigan, who only had 14 long-distance baskets in the first 23 games, formed a pair against the huskies.

Auriemma said there are two years left for the current deal between South Carolina and his team. That means a game in Storrs next year and a return to Colombia in 2022.

UConn will play in South Florida on Sunday.

South Carolina meets Auburn at home on Thursday evening.

