Harris County’s top 10 most wanted suspects accused of cruelty to animals

Harris County Animal Cruelty Task Force and Crime Stoppers of Houston officials released a list of the ten most wanted suspects accused of cruelty to animals in Houston on Thursday.

The Task Force defines cruelty to animals as a wide range of activities that are harmful to animals, e.g. B. the inadequate supply of an animal with food, water, shelter or veterinary care as well as the torture, mutilation, mutilation or killing of an animal according to a release. The ten suspects are charged with various crimes against cruelty to animals, such as leaving animals in private homes and failing to provide the animals with the medical care that is believed to have cost some animals their lives.

PACT: Cruelty to animals is now a federal crime in the United States

One of the suspects, Arviah Tolliver-Robinson, is accused of failing to provide dog medical care that is said to have resulted in the animal’s death, said Andy Kahan, director of Crime Stoppers, at a press conference Thursday. In April 2019, animal cruelty investigators were called home to Tolliver-Robinson for a tethered dog. When they arrived at the scene, they found a deceased dog next to a vehicle. Medical examinations showed that the dog suffered from several serious diseases, including lung diseases, and had a broken open mass that was so heavily infected that it contained live maggots, Kahan said.

Another top 10 suspect, Trishawn Patrice Garcia, is charged by police with cruelty to non-cattle and accused of neglecting medical care for a paralyzed dog. Investigators were called to Garcia in June 2019 because of a dog that could not use its hind legs. When the investigators arrived on site, they found the dog named Prince under the caravan. The dog had severe wounds from pulling its hind legs, a serious skin infection, and was heartworm positive. Prince later had to be put to sleep because his injuries were so severe, Kahan said.

ON HOUSTON CHRONICLE.COM: Grant will help Houston SPCA fund animal abuse studies in Montgomery County

“These are our ten largest refugees that we are currently asking for help from the public. They are our eyes and ears,” said Kahan. “We know that someone knows where these people are … It is time for you to take a position and send a message that we as a society do not tolerate cruelty to animals and you will be prosecuted because cruelty to animals is a crime.”

This month marks two years since the Task Force was founded. Harris County Precinct 5 constable Ted Heap said during the press conference that cases of cruelty to animals increased from 2018 to 2019. In 2018, the Task Force responded to more than 4,300 animal cruelty, abuse, neglect, and abandonment calls that resulted in more than 10,000 animal studies and 174 charges. In 2019, the task force recorded more than 4,315 reports that resulted in more than 1,200 animals being rescued from situations that “would have resulted in their death,” said Heap.

“You can see from the ten examples that the task force must (and) persist to get it done,” said Heap.

To report cruelty to animals or provide evidence of a suspect, contact the Task Force hotline at 832-927-PAWS or submit an online admission form at www.927PAWS.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Rebecca Hennes reports on news from the community. Read them on our news website, Chron.com, and on our subscriber website, houstonchronicle.com. | [email protected]