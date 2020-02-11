Tim Williams [left], an actor best known for his role in Trivago commercials, leaves the Harris County Criminal Court on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Houston. He was arrested on April 10, 2019 on charges of the DWI

Photo: Jon Shapley, photographer photographer

Tim Williams [left], an actor best known for his role in Trivago commercials, leaves the Harris County Criminal Court on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Houston. He was arrested in April on a DWI charge

Harris County rejects the DWI case against Trivago Pitchman

The Harris County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed a DWI lawsuit this week against actor Tim Williams, who is known as the TV pitchman for the Trivago.com travel website.

According to the Harris District Attorney’s Office, the 53-year-old, who lives in Germany, completed programs abroad that were even more extensive than the district’s alcohol awareness courses to distract people before the trial.

“Mr. Williams took his Harris County case seriously by carefully completing programs in his home country comparable to our compulsory courses and doing even more than he needed to do to ensure that he met the requirements,” said Nathan Beedle, chief of the Prosecutor’s Misdemeanor Division, “In fact, he went beyond what is normally required.”

According to Michael Kolenc, the district can adapt its pre-judicial diversion agreements to the needs of people living outside the country. Similar agreements have been made for people living in Nigeria, Great Britain, Norway and Central America.

In the usual pre-trial redirection cases in Harris County, first-time DWI offenders must complete one year probation, 16 hours of community service, and a nine-hour drug and alcohol course. If they have a vehicle, they need to install an alcohol monitor, said Kolenc.

Williams’ lawyer, Joseph Philip Scardino, said his client had done community service and also spoken at some schools.

“This case has been dismissed for a reason,” he said.

Police arrested Williams in West Houston on April 10, 2019 after she was found to have passed out in the afternoon behind a vehicle while driving, according to court records. His foot was on the brake and he was sitting in a lane, the police said.

Officers reported that Williams failed a field sobriety test and underwent a blood alcohol test. He was released on a $ 100 loan.

According to his IMDb biography, Houston is Williams’ hometown.