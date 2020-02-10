In honor of the 71-year tradition, officials from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol Unit left Houston on Saturday to travel to the state capital and send government officials invitations to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HLSR). fewer In honor of the 71-year tradition, officials from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol Unit left Houston on Saturday to travel to the state capital and hand-send invitations … more Photo: Harris County Sheriff’s Office

Photo: Harris County Sheriff’s Office

In honor of the 71-year tradition, officials from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol Unit left Houston on Saturday to travel to the state capital and send government officials invitations to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HLSR).

fewer

In honor of the 71-year tradition, officials from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol Unit left Houston on Saturday to travel to the state capital and hand-send invitations

… more

Photo: Harris County Sheriff’s Office

Harris County officials go to Austin to send government officials invitations to the Houston Rodeo

You know it’s rodeo season when you start seeing cowboys riding the Texas highways.

In honor of the 71-year tradition, officials from the Harris Mounted Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol Unit left Houston on Saturday to travel to the state capital and provide state officials with invitations to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HLSR).

ON HOUSTON CHRONICLE.COM: Six days in a covered wagon: The trip to Houston for the rodeo

The unit sends proclamations, invitations, and attestations from the HLSR to the governor, secretary of state, and lieutenant governor in Austin, officials said in a video from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office that was released on Facebook on Saturday.

“We’re starting in Harris County and will be relay racing all the way to Austin,” said Lieutenant C. Adolph.

By the end of this month, more than 3,000 riders from across the region will be coming to Houston as part of the annual trail ride. For many Texans and Houstonians, the annual tradition is a warm reminder that the rodeo season is officially here. Twelve trailride groups will travel more than 1,300 miles for several days, and will eventually meet at Memorial Park on February 28 to kick off the rodeo season, according to the HLSR website.

Watch the video of the Harris County Mounted Patrol heading up to Austin above.

SWEET GIG: More than 1,000 positions are now open for the Houston Livestock Show and the Rodeo 2020

Rebecca Hennes reports on news from the community. Read them on our news website, Chron.com, and on our subscriber website, houstonchronicle.com. | [email protected]