I find the box office extremely fascinating. There are so many factors that we “experts” pretty much guess what is or is not successful and why. It is rare for a studio to have a look at their release and none of us are familiar with their exit reports. It’s all a guessing game.

This brings me to Warner Bros. Pictures Birds of prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn)whose Suicide Squad spin-off offers that Margot RobbieHarley Quinn plays the main role in her own film.

In short, the film that skipped the box office report yesterday morning fell short of expectations. It opened at $ 33 million with total sales of $ 84.5 million. Not good. No flop either. Still, Warners expected much more from this colorful and fun R-rated comic film, which has a budget of $ 80-100 million. The film should be balanced, maybe even profitable, but it should have been much, much more. What happened?

I’ve been looking for answers all weekend. Was it the R rating? I mean, Deadpool did it well, so why not Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn)? Maybe it was timing? Black Panther broke box office records in February. Was it marketing? Could be? I personally didn’t like the trailers, but I had a great time with the film. How about the film’s incomprehensible title? Birds of prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn). Dreadful. It’s so tasty that I couldn’t even remember it when I started writing this article.

Looking back at 2015: Warner Bros. was surprised when they started marketing Suicide Squad. They had no idea how popular Harley Quinn is. In fact, insiders tell me that they have started to revise the film and take additional photos to inject them into more scenes.

Why in the world would you give the character her own film and call it anything but Harley Quinn?

Warner Bros. takes a rare look behind the scenes and provides solid evidence that they are convinced internally that they have made a mistake and that the title is one of the reasons why the film’s softbox opened. It has been confirmed that theater listings have officially changed Birds of Prey’s title (and the fantastic emancipation of One Harley Quinn) to a much simpler, cleaner, and more focused title Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, If I only see it, I feel less anxious. Funnily enough, it also tells us the exact same information as the original. It’s Harley Quinn’s film with the Birds of Prey. Cool!

Although Warner Bros. has tried this stunt before with the release of Edge of Tomorrow VOD, this step seems unprecedented. I’m not sure I’ve ever heard of a studio renaming its blockbuster release less than a week ago. I hope this step works because I don’t want Margot Robbie’s reign as Harley Quinn to end this way. She deserved better.

AMC, Cinemark and Regal have all updated their websites to reflect the new title:

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.https: //t.co/p1TlklXpY8 pic.twitter.com/9AC2O3cZgj

– Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) February 10, 2020