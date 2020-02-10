Hardy, Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson prove that everyone makes sense in their new music video “One Beer”. Press “Play” above to see the story of the song unfold into something beautiful.

In the emotional music video, Hardy, Alaina and Dawson show what a single, simple moment can lead to: in this case, an unplanned pregnancy, then a family and finally a life-saving moment. After the lyrics, the video “One Beer” begins with a teenager doing a pregnancy test in a dingy bathroom. If the test is positive, she shares the news with her partner.

During the video, the unplanned pregnancy turns the couple into a family of three. They age, and their little baby turns into a boy with the dream of becoming a fireman, and then into an adult who is actually a fireman – and who saves his mother from a burning house. His heroic deed shows that although his place on earth was not planned in advance, it was brought here for a reason.

“One Beer” was co-written by Hardy, Jake Mitchell and the acclaimed Nashville songwriter Hillary Lindsey. The song is the last track from Hardy’s release in September 2019, Hixtape Vol. 3.1.

Who’s Hardy? 5 things you need to know

hardy lauren alaina devin dawson hardy lauren alaina devin dawson a beer hardy lauren alaina devin dawson video hardy lauren alaina devin dawson a beer video hardy lauren alaina devin dawson music video t] hardy lauren alaina devin dawson a beer music video [t] country news ] music videos